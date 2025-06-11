Croo67
The small town of Ballymena has faced a string of sex attacks on women and girls in recent weeks, with the latest - on a child - sparking mass riots, as two males ‘who required translators’ are arrested for the alleged sex attack.
Houses containing alleged illegal migrants have been burnt out, with legal migrants identifying themselves by putting signs on their doors - which has seen the protestors leave them alone.
Has Ireland had enough?
