International Riots continue in Northern Irish town after migrant sex attacks

The small town of Ballymena has faced a string of sex attacks on women and girls in recent weeks, with the latest - on a child - sparking mass riots, as two males ‘who required translators’ are arrested for the alleged sex attack.

Houses containing alleged illegal migrants have been burnt out, with legal migrants identifying themselves by putting signs on their doors - which has seen the protestors leave them alone.

Has Ireland had enough?





 
The small town of Ballymena has faced a string of sex attacks on women and girls in recent weeks, with the latest - on a child - sparking mass riots, as two males ‘who required translators’ are arrested for the alleged sex attack.

Houses containing alleged illegal migrants have been burnt out, with legal migrants identifying themselves by putting signs on their doors - which has seen the protestors leave them alone.

Has Ireland had enough?





That filipino household should just roast a whole pig on the front yard and add some cold beer as well.
 
If there is one part of the United Kingdom an immigrant doesn't want to be caught committing sexual offences, it's Northern Ireland. The locals tend to be very...direct in expressing their displeasure.😈

I remember a 15 year old joy rider who pissed off the wrong people. He was found in a field, with bullets in both kneecaps. The only reason he was still upright was because they'd nailed his hands to the gate posts. And he was warned that if he stayed in Ulster after he was discharged from hospital, he'd get much worse. The whole family had to move to England.
 
I thought Tommy was in jail for wrong think?
 
What strikes me about the illegals is how few of them there needs to be for them to have such a negative impact on the town/city they're in. This is the first time I've even heard of this town (Ballymena) but I'm certain there's only a minuscule number of 'refugees' there. All it really takes is for one to commit a slew of sexual assaults and a lot of misery.
 
If there is one part of the United Kingdom an immigrant doesn't want to be caught committing sexual offences, it's Northern Ireland. The locals tend to be very...direct in expressing their displeasure.😈

I remember a 15 year old joy rider who pissed off the wrong people. He was found in a field, with bullets in both kneecaps. The only reason he was still upright was because they'd nailed his hands to the gate posts. And he was warned that if he stayed in Ulster after he was discharged from hospital, he'd get much worse. The whole family had to move to England.
Yeah wasn't the Irish have been abused and their land stolen by the Brits and who knows who for centuries?
 
Yeah wasn't the Irish have been abused and their land stolen by the Brits and who knows who for centuries?
Put it this way: for centuries, the Northern Irish have fought and killed each other, the British Army, including elite units like the SAS and Paras, the RUC(coppers)and the Alphabet Agencies like MI5 etc.

They are not about to take any shit from a bunch of immigrants.
 
Put it this way: for centuries, the Northern Irish have fought and killed each other, the British Army, including elite units like the SAS and Paras, the RUC(coppers)and the Alphabet Agencies like MI5 etc.

They are not about to take any shit from a bunch of immigrants.

They are not about to take any shit from a bunch of immigrants.
Yeah they don't take shit from anyone.
 
what kind of immigrants?
 
Nurses who get harassed some sexually at public hospitals.
nurses that i've come across are very often total bitches too.

I just had to visit my bro in the hospital over the last week, it was about the best I saw staff acting but I still hate hospitals.
 
In this instance, I believe the accused are Romanians.
oh, so other europeans, i suspected some muslims or africans but I wouldn't know.

If americans reacted like that for ever assault it would never stop burning. Anywhere you have an influx of young, horny, stupid young men it's gonna happen. Young men are humanities most troublesome bunch as far as a lot of things go, which is why I don't quite get the adding of so many of them to the population. We have our own young men to deal with already and they are fucked up enough.
 
