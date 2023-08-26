  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Rinya Nakamura looked incredible

If any of you are disappointed that he didn't get a Bo Nickal quick finish, remember that it's bantamweight where everyone is a killer and not middleweight where half the division only exists to make someone else look good.

Shades of GSP vs Dan Hardy
 
He's a guy who placed 5th at the 2017 World Games and won the U23 Worlds Gold medal in the same year at 22. He beat guys in their primes like Rei Higuchi (Olympic Silver Medalist) and Yuki Takahashi (world's Gold and Bronze medalist). I'd like to think as one of Japan's best wrestlers for years, I'm talking teching World champions good....that he brings that kind of professionalism over to MMA too. I believe he was at ATT for 5 weeks, so about half his camp this time.

No idea who he trains with in Japan or where he cross trains. But he should be working with really good No Gi guys and Sambo dudes or.something, he needs to make that wrestling lethal and be at home on the mat, he looked a little lost...like reminded me of my first amateur fight where I kept.going back to the same position and looking for the same submission over and over again lost. Standing...he actually.looked more disciplined which is good but it was a lot of empty strikes, left hands and left high kicks with zero set up. He is still learning how to strike, he needs hundreds of hours of sparring still and at this stage should be sparring like 3x a week. Get him in a boxing and j-Kickboxing gym tomorrow.

Rinya has top 10 potential, maybe even championship potential but it's too soon. How he develops over the next 2 years will most likely tell us everything. I'd like to see him get a step up in competition vs a warm body, someone game, who has legit wins. A Taylor Lapilus or Miles Johns type guy soon, if not his next fight, the one after that. I'd also like to see him stay busy, get those quick turnarounds.
 
Very impressed with Rinya. Hes only been doing mma for a few years and already looks solid. I think he has real potential to be a top fighter. Hard to say if he can be champ because bantamweight is fucken stacked with talent.
 
Mesos said:
Very impressed with Rinya. Hes only been doing mma for a few years and already looks solid. I think he has real potential to be a top fighter. Hard to say if he can be champ because bantamweight is fucken stacked with talent.
Exactly. It seems like every year there's a new bantamweight who looks world class. That's just how the division is
 
achoo42 said:
Exactly. It seems like every year there's a new bantamweight who looks world class. That's just how the division is
Rare we get wrestlers THIS good crossing over in their early to mid 20s. I'd love for it to be more common, Olympic level wrestlers and judokas crossing over at 22-25...preferably much closer to 22. The wave of Rei Tsuruya, Rinya Nakamura, Shin Haraguchi and Shinobu Ota from Japan as elite wrestlers coming to MMA young has been really cool. I always hope with MMA growing in France maybe we can get that with Judokas or for whatever reason there's been a large disconnect with elite Russian and Central Asian wrestlers and judokas doing Mma, we most get combat sambo and other free form fighting guys who just did wrestling young.

Anyways, Rinya is special...super athletic, ELITE, like Olympic medalist caliber wrestling and still young. He lost to Otoguro for the Olympic spot for Japan in 2020..Otoguro won Olympic Gold and is in my opinion the 2nd best p4p wrestler in the world.
 
Looks very good. Would be good to see him develop his BJJ. Very good at most positions and moving but I was confused about him not getting hooks in at least 2 separate times.
 
Its been nice to see more Japanese Talent in UFC. Seems like Jmma
is finally recovering from the fall of Pride. Also think Tatsuro Taira has good potential just looked at his wiki and saw that he won back to back bonuses. Hopefully he uses that to go train in a good american mma gym.
 
Seemed lost trying to set up subs and strikes, but maybe the moment got to him or something.
 
if only he had some subs or GnP... it'll come but it'll need to come quick coz he'd gonna be fighting really tough guys soon.

Maybe he should train at HAMMER HOUSE
Team_Hammer_House_logo.png
 
Mesos said:
Its been nice to see more Japanese Talent in UFC. Seems like Jmma
is finally recovering from the fall of Pride. Also think Tatsuro Taira has good potential just looked at his wiki and saw that he won back to back bonuses. Hopefully he uses that to go train in a good american mma gym.
There's been a resurgence in Japanese MMA, i hope it continues to grow. In the pride days the sport of MMA was very shallow and it was largely treated like a spectacle more than a sport, Japanese always viewed MMA more like pro wrestling in that it was more performative. They need to treat it more like Judo, Boxing and wrestling...produce world class athletes, have world class gyms, elite coaches in multiple disciplines and a head coach with an eye to bind it together and for MMA. Build teams around each weight division so you can optimize training partners, cross train and build networks with other gyms and teams, like Shavkat trains with the U23 Kazakh worlds wrestling team, the Ossetian wrestling team and multiple boxing gyms..ontop of training at his home gym Dar and Killcliff with Henry Hooft for his fight camps. Also embrace the weight cutting, strength and conditioning, scouting fighters young to invest in careers etc. MMA is different, Japan didn't evolve with the sport.
 
If Takanori Gomi and Minoru Suzuki had a clone that shared both their DNA it’d be Nakamura.
 
If he had the balls and judo of the more famous nakamura he would be a world beater given his wrestling
 
legcramp said:
Can't be disappointed when I didn't even know who he was. Seemed like he couldn't finish a striker brought in for him to finish.
His opponent has never been finished in his amateur or pro career. The guy is if nothing else, resilient.
 
Me and my cousin were laughing our asses off watching him 69 a guy for 2 rounds.
 
The guy is the real deal. Fast, athletic, strong. Seemed fresh after 3 rounds of Non-stop action.
 
