biscuitsbrah said: Anyone else have ringworm that just won’t go away?



It’s been 2 weeks now and it’s only getting worse.

I have both prescription nystatin + triamcinolone and also lotrimin ultra (butenafine)

And nothing is working. I don’t fuck with lamisil cuz only people out of the loop think that shit works.



Anyway I’m stumped… I guess I just have to try and apply 5 times a day Click to expand...

Where is it on your body? I've had it on my arms, legs, feet and junk. OTC anti-fungals like Lotrimin ultra always worked for me but the only time it didn't was when I had it on my thumb and it got under the nail and the skin next to it was cracked. That shit would not go away for like a year until by chance I shampooed my hair with Head & Shoulders when I stayed at a friend's house for a few days, and it seemed to help (because I was also "shampooing" my fingers). When I got home I got a bottle of H&S and rubbed shampoo into my thumb and left it wet for a few minutes twice a day. Cleared it up in a week and never came back. I did the same thing a few years later when the fungus came back in that nail and it worked again.