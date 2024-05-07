Ringworm

biscuitsbrah

biscuitsbrah

Anyone else have ringworm that just won’t go away?

It’s been 2 weeks now and it’s only getting worse.
I have both prescription nystatin + triamcinolone and also lotrimin ultra (butenafine)
And nothing is working. I don’t fuck with lamisil cuz only people out of the loop think that shit works.

Anyway I’m stumped… I guess I just have to try and apply 5 times a day
 
Huh. I wonder if...ChatGPT could help. It actually helped me figure out why I could not urinate, when urologists had no clue.
 
Where is it on your body? I've had it on my arms, legs, feet and junk. OTC anti-fungals like Lotrimin ultra always worked for me but the only time it didn't was when I had it on my thumb and it got under the nail and the skin next to it was cracked. That shit would not go away for like a year until by chance I shampooed my hair with Head & Shoulders when I stayed at a friend's house for a few days, and it seemed to help (because I was also "shampooing" my fingers). When I got home I got a bottle of H&S and rubbed shampoo into my thumb and left it wet for a few minutes twice a day. Cleared it up in a week and never came back. I did the same thing a few years later when the fungus came back in that nail and it worked again.
 
That’s amazing.. what turned out to be the issue?

Just the inside part of my forearm. It’s frickin growing
 
Too much caffeine, not enough water, too low of a bodyfat, basically. My body was dried out, meanwhile the caffeine from pre-workouts and such made my body want to urinate even though there was pretty much nothing to piss out, resulting in burning sensations and pain and difficulty urinating. Basically, the key was drinking more water and less caffeine.
 
You need to kill off the fungus and let the skin dry out - which I realize is hard when you live on a tropical island that's 80 degrees and humid year round and you train all the time. I would try rubbing some H&S dandruff shampoo on the spot with water and leave it on for a few minutes before rinsing off, and do that at least twice/day on top of your antifungals. Doing that helped me with my thumb nail skin cracking and also reduced my athletes foot when I started shampooing my feet in the shower. I know it sounds ridiculous but it worked for me.
 
