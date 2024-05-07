biscuitsbrah
Anyone else have ringworm that just won’t go away?
It’s been 2 weeks now and it’s only getting worse.
I have both prescription nystatin + triamcinolone and also lotrimin ultra (butenafine)
And nothing is working. I don’t fuck with lamisil cuz only people out of the loop think that shit works.
Anyway I’m stumped… I guess I just have to try and apply 5 times a day
