BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 12,188
- Reaction score
- 41,596
We have statistical evidence proven it to be true. Rigged decisions happen state side as well all the time but nothing as blatant as these "mooslems" decisions. They say "hey we can up 1 you on the stupidity"People thinking UAE royals who are pushing for secularism and westernization would rig fights for the sake of Islam is never not funny.
Bullshit decisions happen everywhere, but if they happen in a Muslim country it's obviously "mooslems supporting their people"
Present your statistics.We have statistical evidence proven it to be true. Rigged decisions happen state side as well all the time but nothing as blatant as these "mooslems" decisions. They say "hey we can up 1 you on the stupidity"
People thinking UAE royals who are pushing for secularism and westernization would rig fights for the sake of Islam is never not funny.
Bullshit decisions happen everywhere, but if they happen in a Muslim country it's obviously "mooslems supporting their people"
americans can be paid off the same as anybody elseOnly one of the judges was Arab. The other two who scored it for Rinat were regular American UFC judges.
That being said, I don't think Rinat won but to blame it on racist conspiracy theories when bad judging happens literally every week in the UFC is stupid.
People thinking UAE royals who are pushing for secularism and westernization would rig fights for the sake of Islam is never not funny.
Bullshit decisions happen everywhere, but if they happen in a Muslim country it's obviously "mooslems supporting their people"
We have statistical evidence proven it to be true. Rigged decisions happen state side as well all the time but nothing as blatant as these "mooslems" decisions. They say "hey we can up 1 you on the stupidity"
americans can be paid off the same as anybody else
it's just funny that the arab judge made the most lopsided decision of them all with an astonishing 30-27 finat
Nah, I'm arguing UAE royals don't give a fuck about Islam to actually rig fights lol... Maybe if those fighters were UAE nationals you'd have a point about "Hometown rigging".Uh, when it happens anywhere it's obviously people supporting their people
But you go on pretending hometown decisions don't happen, or that the UAE royals want Muslims to lose, wait is that what you really are arguing? lol
I had Rinat 29-28, made good money betting on him too
Interested in the statistical evidence as well.We have statistical evidence proven it to be true. Rigged decisions happen state side as well all the time but nothing as blatant as these "mooslems" decisions. They say "hey we can up 1 you on the stupidity"