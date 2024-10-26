Media Rinat Fakhretdinov fires back at UFC-commentators following controversial win: “People will say the Arabs bought the Decision”

Who should’ve won?

  • Total voters
    28
People thinking UAE royals who are pushing for secularism and westernization would rig fights for the sake of Islam is never not funny.

Bullshit decisions happen everywhere, but if they happen in a Muslim country it's obviously "mooslems supporting their people"
 
I missed about 3 min of first round, thought leal won the end there. But mist people think renat won that round.

Round 2 was a complete toss up. Too sloppy to score.

I thought renat won round 3.

29 28 seems valid.
 
PulsingJones said:
We have statistical evidence proven it to be true. Rigged decisions happen state side as well all the time but nothing as blatant as these "mooslems" decisions. They say "hey we can up 1 you on the stupidity"
 
Senbonzakura said:
We have statistical evidence proven it to be true. Rigged decisions happen state side as well all the time but nothing as blatant as these "mooslems" decisions. They say "hey we can up 1 you on the stupidity"
Present your statistics.

I want detailed comparisons of bullshit decisions in UAE VS US cards, for example.

Literally every card people bitch about robberies LMAO!
 
I had a shit ton of parlays with Rinat winning on all of them but he lost lmaoo
 
PulsingJones said:
Only one of the judges was Arab. The other two who scored it for Rinat were regular American UFC judges.

That being said, I don't think Rinat won but to blame it on racist conspiracy theories when bad judging happens literally every week in the UFC is stupid.
 
Luckyme said:
Only one of the judges was Arab. The other two who scored it for Rinat were regular American UFC judges.

That being said, I don't think Rinat won but to blame it on racist conspiracy theories when bad judging happens literally every week in the UFC is stupid.
americans can be paid off the same as anybody else
it's just funny that the arab judge made the most lopsided decision of them all with an astonishing 30-27 finat
 
PulsingJones said:
Uh, when it happens anywhere it's obviously people supporting their people

But you go on pretending hometown decisions don't happen, or that the UAE royals want Muslims to lose, wait is that what you really are arguing? lol
 
Buddy needs to focus on getting better. Man's been going life and death in his last three fights while being a big favorite each time out.
 
If we had proof of rigged decisions we'd see judges behind bars. Got any examples?
 
Bob Sagat said:
So when the same judges screw up decisions elsewhere they're inept but when it happens in Abu Dhabi it's bribery.

kingghidrah said:
Nah, I'm arguing UAE royals don't give a fuck about Islam to actually rig fights lol... Maybe if those fighters were UAE nationals you'd have a point about "Hometown rigging".

But the only link between these fighters and the UAE is the religion and UAE royals are practically irreligious
 
Pierced7681 said:
I had Rinat 29-28, made good money betting on him too
You had him 29-28 because you were bias since you bet money on him. If you watched the fight without betting, you would agree that he lost clearly.
 
Interested in the statistical evidence as well.
 
