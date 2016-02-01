Riks Training Log

So after what was a good years training in 2014 with my bench progressing nicely, 2015 was completely the opposite and ended up not touching a weight for 6 months.

PR's
DL: 177.5kgs/390.5lbs
BP: 127.5kgs/280lbs
Squat: 180kgs/396lbs
OHSP: 75kgs/165lbs

Hoping to get back to these numbers pretty quickly and build upon that.
 
Deadlift:

1 x 5 @ 60kgs/132lbs
1 x 5 @ 70kgs/154lbs
1 x 5 @ 80kgs/176lbs
1 x 5 @ 90kgs/198lbs
1 x 5 @ 100kgs/220lbs
1 x 3 @ 120kgs/264bs
1 x 1 @ 140kgs/308lbs
2 x 5 @ 60kgs/132lbs

Rack Pulls:

1 x 5 @ 60kgs/132lbs
1 x 5 @ 70kgs/154lbs
1 x 5 @ 80kgs/176lbs
 
Hi new member. Welcome !






I'll be lurking all creepy just like last time.
 
Welcome back rik, good to see you logging here. What's the story with not touching the weights for so long - just lost interest?
 
MilkManUK said:
Welcome back rik, good to see you logging here. What's the story with not touching the weights for so long - just lost interest?
Click to expand...


Thanks mate,

Partly, plus some personal stuff too.
 
Today:

SOHP:

1 x 10 @ Bar (44lbs)
1 x 10 @ 30kgs/66lbs
1 x 8 @ 40kgs/88lbs
1 x 3 @ 50kgs/110kgs
1 x 1 @ 60kgs/132lbs
1 x 5 @ 40kgs/88lbs
1 x 5 @ 30kgs/66lbs

60 was a grinder but was pleased that it went up.

Rear Delt Fly:

2 x 10 @ 8kgs
1 x 10 @ 10kgs
 
Hey Rik.

Cos I see you on the insta's a lot, it feels like you've never really left. But welcome back!
 
Flash_Monsta said:
Hey Rik.

Cos I see you on the insta's a lot, it feels like you've never really left. But welcome back!
Click to expand...

Ta boyo!

Plus its another place along with FB and IG that i can give you a like!
 
Dafuq homes. Another person that squats more than they DL? We brothas from anutha muthas now.
 
Yeah, my Deadlift dropped off a bit at one point.

Today:

Squats:

1 x 5 @ bar (44lbs)
1 x 5 @ 60kgs/132lbs
1 x 5 @ 70kgs / 154lbs
1 x 5 @ 80kgs/176lbs
1 x 3 @ 100kgs/220lbs
1 x 1 @ 120kgs/264lbs

Leg Extensions:

2 x 10 @ 30kgs/66lbs
1 x 10 @ 40kgs/88lbs

Leg Curls:

1 x 10 @ 30kgs/66lbs
1 x 10 @ 40kgs/88lbs
1 x 10 @ 50kgs/110lbs

Session sucked pretty much.
 
Today:

Bench

1 x 5 @ bar (44lbs)
1 x 5 @ 40kgs/88lbs
2 x 5 @ 60kgs/132lbs
1 x 3 @ 80kgs/176lbs
5 x 5 @ 60kgs/132lbs

Rear Delt Fly:

2 x 10 @ 8kgs
1 x 10 @ 10kgs

Tricep Pushdown:

1 x 10 @ 15kgs
1 x 10 @ 20kgs
2 x 10 @ 25kgs

30mins Treadmill Walk
 
Today

Deadlift:

1 x 5 @ 50kgs/110lbs
1 x 5 @ 60kgs/132lbs
1 x 3 @ 75kgs/165lbs
1 x 5 @ 80kgs/176lbs
1 x 5 @ 95kgs/209lbs
1 x 6 @ 105kgs/231lbs

Snatch Grip Deads (recommendation from @golvmopp to try)

1 x 5 @ 60kgs/132lbs
1 x 5 @ 70kgs/154lbs
1 x 5 @ 80kgs/176lbs

Lat Pulldown:

1 x 10 @ 40kgs/88lbs
1 x 10 @ 50kgs/110lbs
1 x 10 @ 60kgs/132lbs

DB Row:

1 x 10 @ 22kgs/48.4lbs
1 x 10 @ 32kgs/70.4lbs
1 x 10 @ 40kgs/88lbs

10mins Treadmill Walk
 
today:

SOHP

1 x 5 @ bar (44lbs)
1 x 5 @ 25kgs/55lbs
1 x 3 @ 30kgs/66lbs
1 x 5 @ 35kgs/77lbs
1 x 5 @ 40kgs/88lbs
1 x 8 @ 45kgs/99lbs
1 x 4 @ 50kgs/110lbs
1 x 2 @ 55kgs/121lbs
3 x 5 @ 40kgs/88lbs

Rear Delt Fly:

2 x 10 @ 8kgs
1 x 10 @ 10kgs

Face Pulls:

1 x 10 @ 15kgs/33lbs
1 x 10 @ 20kgs/44lbs
1 x 10 @ 25kgs/55lbs

30mins Treadmill Walk
 
Today:

Squats:

1 x 5 @ 45kgs/99lbs
1 x 5 @ 55kgs/121lbs
1 x 3 @ 65kgs/143lbs
1 x 5 @ 70kgs/154lbs
1 x 5 @ 80kgs/176lbs
1 x 8 @ 90kgs/198lbs
1 x 3 @ 100kgs/220lbs

Leg Curls :

1 x 10 @ 30kgs/66lbs
1 x 10 @ 40kgs/88lbs
2 x 10 @ 50kgs/110lbs

Leg Extensions:

1 x 10 @ 30kgs/66lbs
1 x 10 @ 40kgs/88lbs
2 x 10 @ 50kgs/110lbs
 
Good to see you back, Bo.

I mean, Rik.
 
JauntyAngle said:
Good to see you back, Bo.

I mean, Rik.
Click to expand...

Thanks Jaunty
bo-dallas.jpg
 
Today:

Bench:

1 x 5 @ 30kgs/66lbs
1 x 5 @ 40kgs/88lbs
1 x 3 @ 50kgs/110lbs
1 x 5 @ 50kgs/110lbs
1 x 5 @ 60kgs/132lbs
1 x 5+3 @ 65kgs/143lbs
1 x 5 @ 70kgs/154lbs
1 x 3 @ 80kgs/176lbs

Incline Bench:

1 x 8 @ 40kgs/88lbs
1 x 8 @ 45kgs/99lbs
1 x 8 @ 50kgs/110lbs

DB Fly:

1 x 10 @ 10kgs/22lbs
2 x 10 @ 12kgs/26.4lbs

Tricep Pushdown:

1 x 10 @ 15kgs
1 x 10 @ 20kgs
1 x 10 @ 25kgs
1 x 10 @ 30kgs

Close Grip Bench Press

1 x 10 @ 30kgs
2 x 8 @ 40kgs

40mins Treadmill Walk
 
