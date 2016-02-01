Riks Training Log

rikwebb
So after what was a good years training in 2014 with my bench progressing nicely, 2015 was completely the opposite and ended up not touching a weight for 6 months.
PR's
DL: 177.5kgs/390.5lbs
BP: 127.5kgs/280lbs
Squat: 180kgs/396lbs
OHSP: 75kgs/165lbs
Hoping to get back to these numbers pretty quickly and build upon that.
