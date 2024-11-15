Islam Imamate said: That's a good point, people like Joe and his audience don't really care about the facts of the matter as much as they do the vibes. Click to expand...

Yea I like the podcast but don't listen as much anymore just cause it's kind of boring now listening to it for so many years. I never really take anything he says seriously though and if I want to know if something is real or not I just pause and go do my own research on it.