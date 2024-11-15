  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Elections Right wing idiot Joe Rogan thinks Joe Biden voted FOR Trump!

Just when you think right wing commentator Joe Rogan couldn't be any dumber after he literally ingested horse dewormer as Covid treatment, he opens up his fucking mouth and says something even dumber


 
Rogan's misguided on some things, buts he's not right wing.Pretty sure he's on record being in support of UBI, drug legalization, and gay marriage. Maybe "anti-woke" would be more accurate.
 
Of Course He Voted For Trump...

Even Biden couldn't afford another term of Bidenomix.
 
Yeah I don't for a second believe he was a happy and willing participant in his overthrowing. I'm not saying he voted for Trump, but do be he's happy she lost as bad she did
 
Jill Biden voted for Trump as well. She was dressed in all red as she left the poles. My sources tell me she screamed "this is MAGA country" as she got into her SUV. Even they knew Trump was a far better option than Kamala. No one voted for Kamala, except for basement dwelling incel Redditors and illegal aliens.
 
I heard lots of pundits talking about how happy Joe looked. Most likely because they feel he thinks he's been proven right that he should have stayed in the race.

I wouldn't take Joe to seriously he's getting high on the podcast and talking shit. Several times I've seen Jaime pull up something proving what he said wrong and he's like "Damn it Jaime. We're trying to have fun".
 
Of course he did. If my own party stabbed me in the back I'd want my replacement to lose too and lose badly as would most people, its human nature.
Unless you are naïve enough to believe he really meant what he said about Trump being a threat to democracy and it wasn't just ott rhetoric to try and win and election.
 
method115 said:
I heard lots of pundits talking about how happy Joe looked. Most likely because they feel he thinks he's been proven right that he should have stayed in the race.

I wouldn't take Joe to seriously he's getting high on the podcast and talking shit. Several times I've seen Jaime pull up something proving what he said wrong and he's like "Damn it Jaime. We're trying to have fun".
That's a good point, people like Joe and his audience don't really care about the facts of the matter as much as they do the vibes.
 
Islam Imamate said:
What are you basing that on?
His situation of obviously not wanting to go, being forced out by dnc brass and donors, saying he wasn't going to win and pride.

Does it seem inconceivable to you that he wouldn't be happy at the result?
 
Islam Imamate said:
That's a good point, people like Joe and his audience don't really care about the facts of the matter as much as they do the vibes.
Yea I like the podcast but don't listen as much anymore just cause it's kind of boring now listening to it for so many years. I never really take anything he says seriously though and if I want to know if something is real or not I just pause and go do my own research on it.
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
His situation of obviously not wanting to go, being forced out by dnc brass and donors, saying he wasn't going to win and pride.

Does it seem inconceivable to you that he wouldn't be happy at the result?
I'm not denying that he likely wasn't happy about being pushed out but you're claiming he's not only happy that Kamala lost but that she lost as badly as she did. What are you basing that on?
 
Islam Imamate said:
I'm not denying that he likely wasn't happy about being pushed out but you're claiming he's not only happy that Kamala lost but that she lost as badly as she did. What are you basing that on?
Well it's an notion that can be proven, it's just my feeling on the matter.
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
Well it's an notion that can be proven, it's just my feeling on the matter.
Sure but I'm wondering what those feelings are based on. If anything Biden was eager to hand Kamala the nomination whereas Pelosi and Schumer wanted an open primary. If he really didn't want Kamala to win why would he thrust her into the nomination?
 
