Movies Ridley Scott's GLADIATOR Sequel

Update: March 17, 2023

Denzel Washington in Talks to Join Director Ridley Scott's GLADIATOR Sequel Starring Paul Mescal

gladiator_2_denzel_washington-1024x538.jpg


Denzel Washington is in negotiations to reteam with Ridley Scott on the Gladiator sequel. The duo previously worked together on 2007 movie American Gangster.

The Paramount project is set to be a follow-up to Scott’s best picture-winning 2000 feature, which followed Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), a former general who is forced into being a common gladiator under the rule of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), a patricidal self-appointed emperor of Rome.

Washington would join Paul Mescal, who would lead the movie, and Barry Keoghan. According to a previous report, the sequel’s story will center on Lucius, the son of Connie Nielsen’s Lucilla and the nephew of Phoenix’s Commodus. Paramount has set a date of Nov. 22, 2024, for the sequel, which Scott has been developing for years.

David Scarpa, who worked with Scott on All the Money in the World and the duo’s upcoming Napoleon Bonaparte movie for Apple, is penning the script. Scott will also produce with Michael Pruss via Scott Free, and Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher via Red Wagon Entertainment.

Gladiator was a co-production with Universal, with that studio now having the option to co-produce the sequel once the project is packaged. At the time of the release, Gladiator grossed $460 million at the box office and earned 11 Oscar nominations, winning five statuettes, including best picture and best actor for Crowe.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/m...-sequel-denzel-washington-to-star-1235321523/
 
Though he doesn't look it, Ridley Scott is fucking like 85. Is he gunna live to finish this? According to Crowe they have talked about this for the last 20 years.
Wtf role is old Denzel gunna do?
The reason Gladiator worked (apart from Scott and the huge production) was largely the charisma Crowe was able to portray with Maximus. So that isn't gunna be there.

They better weave some magic here for this to be good.
 
Adamant said:
Well at least it's not another dogshit Alien prequel.
I cant believe they had noomi rapace in those films and still managed to make a bad film with good writing she could have been better in those films.
 
Jesus X said:
I cant believe they had noomi rapace in those films and still managed to make a bad film with good writing she could have been better in those films.
I don't know if she could have done much more with what was given to her in Covenant (nothing).

Prometheus was actually one of the best casts assembled in the last good number of years...Rapace, Pierce, Fassbender, Elba, Theron, Sean Harris, etc. Too bad they were almost all given crap characters and crap dialogue.

That lineup is unfortunately something of a who's who of great actors that choose junk projects.
 
There's no way it will be anywhere as good as the original. Denzel Washington is rumored to be playing an emperor
 
MXZT said:
I don't know about this sequel. But if Ridley Scott is the one directing it, I trust he'll make a good film.
That ship sailed for me with Ridley Scott a while ago. There was once a time that I would have agreed with you, but I now trust him to make a good film about 40% of the time.

My ratings of his movies over the last 11 years ago would be something like this...

Prometheus - 6.0
The Counselor - 4.0
Exodus - 5.5
The Martian - 7.5
Alien: Covenant - 5.0
All the Money in the World - 6.0
The Last Duel - 7.5
House of Gucci - only seen part of it

We are many years removed from the Alien / Blade Runner / Black Rain days...

I trust that his next movie will look good but my trust stops there now.
 
Thepaintbucket said:
There's no way it will be anywhere as good as the original. Denzel Washington is rumored to be playing an emperor
Would that even make sense historically a black emperor in Europe? Black folks were also darker skinned back then. because when they came to the u.s they mixed with the white folks here so they would need a darker actor.
 
BisexualMMA said:
That ship sailed for me with Ridley Scott a while ago. There was once a time that I would have agreed with you, but I now trust him to make a good film about 40% of the time.

My ratings of his movies over the last 11 years ago would be something like this...

I trust that his next movie will look good but my trust stops there now.
True that. Basically, what have you done lately? Kind of thing. I hear yah.
 
All I know is Zimmer and Lisa Gerard better get a call or I’m out

 
