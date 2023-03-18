That ship sailed for me with Ridley Scott a while ago. There was once a time that I would have agreed with you, but I now trust him to make a good film about 40% of the time.



My ratings of his movies over the last 11 years ago would be something like this...



Prometheus - 6.0

The Counselor - 4.0

Exodus - 5.5

The Martian - 7.5

Alien: Covenant - 5.0

All the Money in the World - 6.0

The Last Duel - 7.5

House of Gucci - only seen part of it



We are many years removed from the Alien / Blade Runner / Black Rain days...



I trust that his next movie will look good but my trust stops there now.