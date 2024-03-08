Ridiculous stoppage

BowserJr said: If there ended up being nothing visible in his foot then call it off.



It's not that fucking hard.



That shit was visible on camera!

How the he'll was there a foreign object in the cage?! Click to expand...

Refs I think are taught to never rewind their decisions. It was super bizarre, the ref didn't even inquire what the issue was, clearly there was a language barrier. Nothing was even happening in the fight when it came up too. Goddard found out Doumbe stepped on a small piece of debris after the fact too, a retroactive ruling would have been nice.Saddest part was they were 1 round a piece going into the 3rd and momentum felt on Doumbes side. A rematch would be fine but also...ehh.