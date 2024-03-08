Ridiculous stoppage

If there ended up being nothing visible in his foot then call it off.

It's not that fucking hard.

That shit was visible on camera!
How the he'll was there a foreign object in the cage?!
 
Refs I think are taught to never rewind their decisions. It was super bizarre, the ref didn't even inquire what the issue was, clearly there was a language barrier. Nothing was even happening in the fight when it came up too. Goddard found out Doumbe stepped on a small piece of debris after the fact too, a retroactive ruling would have been nice.

Saddest part was they were 1 round a piece going into the 3rd and momentum felt on Doumbes side. A rematch would be fine but also...ehh.
 
Yeah, I mean just apply some common sense. Sheesh
 
Jup, I wouldn’t mind a rematch
 
