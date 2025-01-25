Ridiculous but true confessions

Fedorgasm
Confess your most ridiculous sins here.
You'll find no judgement on this thread, my sons (and daughter).
I'll go first.
I never thought Tracey McGrady was a great player. But in hindsight I think I was just biased because he had weird eyes.
Your turn.
