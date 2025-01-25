  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Ridiculous but true confessions

Fedorgasm

Confess your most ridiculous sins here.

You'll find no judgement on this thread, my sons (and daughter).

I'll go first.

I never thought Tracey McGrady was a great player. But in hindsight I think I was just biased because he had weird eyes.

Your turn.
 
I confess that I thought the Sherdog tech guys weren't utterly incompetent... three weeks and counting has proven me wrong.
 
