Ride-share out of LAX?

It’s not terrible like someone else said. Maybe book one in advance if you can so you’re not stuck waiting. LA needs to get their shit together and make an LAX metro stop. It’s actually ridiculous that they don’t have one.
I might do that, thanks.
It seems easy enough to get to the ride-share lot with the shuttles by the green poles at least.
Next time fly in/out of Burbank or Long Beach if you can. Goat airports
I've never had to do that. But to be honest with you I don't know if something changed since I was there last. I know they are doing construction there on some big transportation project they're trying to complete before the Olympics. Some people mover thing. But I always was able to get an Uber once I exited the terminal. Just checked Uber now and it looks like that's still the case.
Has anyone gotten a uber/lyft out of LAX? I keep hearing it is a pain in the ass, any tips?

you have to take the (green?) bus or walk towards the rideshare area, outside of the airport on the ground level. It's kind of a pain in the ass compared to other airports due to the fact that LAX is big, and going outside of the airport is a task.
Okay, thanks...I was just reading that some people take a shuttle to the parking lot and walk to a hotel nearby and catch a uber/lyft from there.