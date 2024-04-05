Ride-share out of LAX?

Has anyone gotten a uber/lyft out of LAX? I keep hearing it is a pain in the ass, any tips?
 
Morning Star said:
It's not difficult just pricey. And there can be a shitton of traffic at times.
Okay, thanks...I was just reading that some people take a shuttle to the parking lot and walk to a hotel nearby and catch a uber/lyft from there.
 
It’s not terrible like someone else said. Maybe book one in advance if you can so you’re not stuck waiting. LA needs to get their shit together and make an LAX metro stop. It’s actually ridiculous that they don’t have one.
 
Corona said:
It’s not terrible like someone else said. Maybe book one in advance if you can so you’re not stuck waiting. LA needs to get their shit together and make an LAX metro stop. It’s actually ridiculous that they don’t have one.
I might do that, thanks.

It seems easy enough to get to the ride-share lot with the shuttles by the green poles at least.
 
Corona said:
Next time fly in/out of Burbank or Long Beach if you can. Goat airports
I have in the past. I have a small, easily accessible airport near my house, but it only flies into LAX. If I wanted to fly into Bob Hope, I'd have to use the big madhouse international airport further away. Its going to be a bitch on one end or the other, and for the convenience of the person dropping me off and picking me up at home, I chose what's easier for them.
 
Highway99 said:
Okay, thanks...I was just reading that some people take a shuttle to the parking lot and walk to a hotel nearby and catch a uber/lyft from there.
I've never had to do that. But to be honest with you I don't know if something changed since I was there last. I know they are doing construction there on some big transportation project they're trying to complete before the Olympics. Some people mover thing. But I always was able to get an Uber once I exited the terminal. Just checked Uber now and it looks like that's still the case.
 
Just do what everyone does in LA. Set up a tent on the sidewalk.

No need for Uber even you're already home
 
Morning Star said:
I've never had to do that. But to be honest with you I don't know if something changed since I was there last. I know they are doing construction there on some big transportation project they're trying to complete before the Olympics. Some people mover thing. But I always was able to get an Uber once I exited the terminal. Just checked Uber now and it looks like that's still the case.
Oh really, without having to take the shuttle to the rides-share lot, I haven't heard of anyone doing that.

To be honest the last time I was in LA I didn't need to use ride-share. And I've traveled so little that I've never actually needed to use it, so this will be my first time utilizing uber/lyft believe it or no.
 
Highway99 said:
Has anyone gotten a uber/lyft out of LAX? I keep hearing it is a pain in the ass, any tips?
you have to take the (green?) bus or walk towards the rideshare area, outside of the airport on the ground level. It's kind of a pain in the ass compared to other airports due to the fact that LAX is big, and going outside of the airport is a task.

btw, you can definitely walk there, to the east/north side, and it's only one street light to cross, assuming you are on ground level.
 
Highway99 said:
Okay, thanks...I was just reading that some people take a shuttle to the parking lot and walk to a hotel nearby and catch a uber/lyft from there.
lol some

that's the mandatory system bro

rideshare drivers aren't allowed to pick up straight out of baggage claim, you have to take the designated shuttle to a seperate lot

imo it's for the better, helps to reduce traffic outside baggage claim
 
btw, I just edited my post, it's the north east side where the rideshare is, it's off of the airport, so you cant see it, but the shuttle is free and frequent unless you are at a super early/late trip.
 
