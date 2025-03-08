  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Ride or Die Gaethje or Fiziev

Don't be scared homies! Final predictions!

I'm going with the bonus machine Justin "Just Bleed" Gaethje..ko/tko R3
 
Gaethje wins this one by TKO in round 4 or 5.

I think it will be competitive early and Raf will land and have his moments first 2 rounds. But I think a lot of that will be cause he's fresh and Justin will fight patiently. I think Gaethje will know he's got the cardio edge and let Raf be aggressive and then he will get more aggressive in round 3 onward once he senses Raf is gassing.
 
Gaethje won’t be able to keep up with fiziev speed , and gaethje chin is gone and he’s unwilling to push and take damage the way he used to. Fiziev by ko
 
Pretty sure it is a 3 round fight sir.


I will guess Gaethje 29-28.
Mainly due to his having a full camp and Fiziev short notice.

They were very evenly matched in their first fight but Justin just did more damage when he landed.

Curious to see if coming off that nasty faceplant KO:

Is Justin able to maintain his aggression? []
Is he willing to stay in the pocket and trade ? []
Does he hesitate to pull the trigger? []
 
3rd co main, that sucks.

Anyhow, I'll take Justin 29-28 or a late TKO then.

I don't think the KO will affect him. He was KO'd twice vs Eddie and Poirier and then came back on a great streak KOing everyone he fought. You can see he comes back strong after every loss, same with Khabib and then after Olivera. He already shows he's in a good head space and motivated. Even said he's bringing back WSOF Gaethje.
 
Come on Fiziev!!!! I think a brutal knockout here sends Justin to retirement.
 
If Fiziev had a full camp, I’d pick him. But very short notice, long layoff, coming off an injury? I’m taking Gaethje.
 
all fair points and also why I picked JG but huge props to Raffy for stepping up to the plate for this fight the guys got balls of steel man. He's got that Dawg in eem.

<bringit>
 
Only 3 rounds bro.
 
