Ride or Die Gaethje or Fiziev

Gaethje wins this one by TKO in round 4 or 5.
I think it will be competitive early and Raf will land and have his moments first 2 rounds. But I think a lot of that will be cause he's fresh and Justin will fight patiently. I think Gaethje will know he's got the cardio edge and let Raf be aggressive and then he will get more aggressive in round 3 onward once he senses Raf is gassing.
Pretty sure it is a 3 round fight sir.
I will guess Gaethje 29-28.
Mainly due to his having a full camp and Fiziev short notice.
They were very evenly matched in their first fight but Justin just did more damage when he landed.
Curious to see if coming off that nasty faceplant KO:
Is Justin able to maintain his aggression? []
Is he willing to stay in the pocket and trade ? []
Does he hesitate to pull the trigger? []
all fair points and also why I picked JG but huge props to Raffy for stepping up to the plate for this fight the guys got balls of steel man. He's got that Dawg in eem.If Fiziev had a full camp, I’d pick him. But very short notice, long layoff, coming off an injury? I’m taking Gaethje.
Barboza, Fiziev who else has he poked?Fiziev via DQ. Justin finally pays the price for all the eye pokes.
lol I figured you had nothing just parroting dumb shit people say.all of them
