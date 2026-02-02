After 12+ years as GLORY Heavyweight Champion, 13 successful title defenses, and winning the GLORY 8-man Heavyweight Grand Prix, Rico Verhoeven has officially vacated his title and left the world’s premier Kickboxing organization.
The 36-year-old Verhoeven has decided to move on from GLORY to pursue new challenges outside of Kickboxing, focusing on professional Boxing, UFC/MMA, or crossover superfights. He’s now a free agent, able to sign with any promotion.
The “King of Kickboxing” has already held talks with several major organizations, including the UFC, per Ariel Helwani.
GLORY has confirmed the news, praising Verhoeven’s decade-plus of dominance and announcing a major 2026 competitive overhaul, including yearly one-night tournaments and more active champions.
A new GLORY Heavyweight Champion will be crowned on February 7 at the Last Heavyweight Standing 8-man Grand Prix.
Despite the split, Rico shared an emotional message, saying he “gave everything to this sport and this organisation” since joining GLORY in 2012, selling out massive arenas, breaking records, and helping shape modern Kickboxing.
He thanked the behind-the-scenes staff, Pierre Andurand, and fans worldwide, adding: “It’s not a goodbye, it’s an until we meet again.”
Where do you want to see Rico Verhoeven fight next?
Boxing? UFC? PFL? Let me know!
Unreal resume and legacy: