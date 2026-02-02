News Rico Verhoeven vs Oleksandr Usyk official for WBC Heavyweight Championship — May 23 in Egypt (DAZN)

Who would win?

GLORY Kickboxing chairman Pierre Andurand reacts to Turki Alalshikh:




UPDATE:

Rico Verhoeven vs Oleksandr Usyk for Usyk’s WBC Heavyweight Championship is official!

The event will take place on May 23 in Giza, Egypt, live on DAZN.

 
Last edited:
To add some extra background context to why Rico Verhoeven parted ways with GLORY Kickboxing and is now looking to fight elsewhere:

Rico Verhoeven was actually in advanced talks with His Excellency Turki Alalshikh for a massive Boxing crossover superfight in Saudi Arabia.
Team Verhoeven met Turki, who showed strong interest in putting together a global-level matchup for Rico against a world-famous Boxing name.

Because everything looked so positive, Rico and his manager soon flew to Saudi Arabia to continue developing the fight. This was around the Usyk–Fury II period, and GLORY was supposed to collaborate on the deal.
According to Dutch reports (De Telegraaf), Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season gave GLORY every opportunity to be part of this extremely lucrative event.

But in the end… the deal fell apart.

GLORY took too long to finalize their side of the agreement, communication stalled, and the Saudis simply moved on to a different opponent.
As a result, Rico lost the biggest crossover opportunity of his career. That was the first major breaking point between him and GLORY.

And this ties directly into something Rico had already been promised:
GLORY had agreed to give him the freedom to take crossover fights (Boxing or MMA) while still competing in Kickboxing, but that promise never materialized.
After the Saudi deal collapsed due to delays on GLORY’s end, Rico and his team basically decided it was time to move on.

That’s why he’s a free agent now, able to pursue Boxing or MMA opportunities directly, without anyone slowing negotiations down behind the scenes.

Given everything that happened, it makes perfect sense why Rico is exploring new opportunities. And honestly, with his name, accolades, and fanbase, a Boxing crossover superfight is still absolutely possible.
Team Verhoeven is actively exploring those options.

Hope that helps.



 
1770041186456.png

After 12+ years as GLORY Heavyweight Champion, 13 successful title defenses, and winning the GLORY 8-man Heavyweight Grand Prix, Rico Verhoeven has officially vacated his title and left the world’s premier Kickboxing organization.
The 36-year-old Verhoeven has decided to move on from GLORY to pursue new challenges outside of Kickboxing, focusing on professional Boxing, UFC/MMA, or crossover superfights. He’s now a free agent, able to sign with any promotion.
The “King of Kickboxing” has already held talks with several major organizations, including the UFC, per Ariel Helwani.

GLORY has confirmed the news, praising Verhoeven’s decade-plus of dominance and announcing a major 2026 competitive overhaul, including yearly one-night tournaments and more active champions.
A new GLORY Heavyweight Champion will be crowned on February 7 at the Last Heavyweight Standing 8-man Grand Prix.

Despite the split, Rico shared an emotional message, saying he “gave everything to this sport and this organisation” since joining GLORY in 2012, selling out massive arenas, breaking records, and helping shape modern Kickboxing.
He thanked the behind-the-scenes staff, Pierre Andurand, and fans worldwide, adding: “It’s not a goodbye, it’s an until we meet again.”

Where do you want to see Rico Verhoeven fight next? 🇳🇱👑

Boxing? UFC? PFL? Let me know!👇🏽



✍🏽: @BoxerMaurits









Unreal resume and legacy:

 
Rico is way too slow for these guys in boxing. He gets chewed up badly without the element of kicks at his disposal imo.

Probably a better transition to MMA, but we all know he's looking for lucrative paydays, not possible $50k performance of the night bonuses from the bald goof.
 
PeterGriffin said:
I'd rather not watch him get grapple-fucked by some wrassler or BJJ guy.
Click to expand...
It probably doesn’t mean much, but Rico actually won some Dutch grappling tournaments and even became the 2012 Dutch grappling champion. That was a long time ago, though I imagine he’s sharpened those skills a lot training with Team Aspinall BJJ:






His striking is obviously top-notch.
Here’s a video of former UFC double-champ Daniel Cormier talking about training with Rico Verhoeven, including some training footage:

 
I'm a fan of Rico so I'd be happy to see him make his money, but he's got a snowball's chance in hell of beating Usyk. Turki investing in Glory would likely be great for the org too, were he to do that. I love Glory, but like most Kickboxing promotions, it's always one step forward and two steps back with their strange business decisions. Interested to see where the conversation goes from here
 
On the Roku tv they occasionally play Glory kickboxing reruns. They showed Schilt vs Rico and man crazy he has only lost one time since that fight.

Rico a dawg
Schilt a dawg
All the kickboxers dawgs.
 
Can I just vote for him fighting Jake Paul? Paul vs Joshua was the first good Paul fight.
 
In regards to boxing rules and never kickboxing rules.

Boxing is like the old ceo who got money and gets young beautiful women and everyone to laugh at his jokes.

Boxers only beat MMA and Kickboxing guys in their rule set.
 
Hum............ boxing might be rougher

I would love to see him joining our shallow HW division tho. Huge name, interesting and exciting fights to be made.
 
As a fan I would rather see him added to the mix in the UFC HW division. Without the use of kicks he is going to get chewed up badly by the likes of Usyk…he just doesn’t have the level of hands to make that fight too competitive imo although I’m happy for him that he would get a big bag.
 
I'd like to see it, but Rico definitely loses. He's had many years of training with Pro Boxers, but yeah obviously the Kickboxing rule set is what suits his strengths best. I do have concerns for Rico's chin as he can get rocked. He does a good job coming back from getting rocked, but not sure how well he would in Boxing and even MMA it's risky as he can get followed to the ground. Either way I hope the best for Rico. It's a shame that the sport of Kickboxing doesn't have enough depth to continually give him interesting challenges that we hadn't already seen multiple times.
 
Snubnoze707 said:
I'd like to see it, but Rico definitely loses. He's had many years of training with Pro Boxers, but yeah obviously the Kickboxing rule set is what suits his strengths best. I do have concerns for Rico's chin as he can get rocked. He does a good job coming back from getting rocked, but not sure how well he would in Boxing and even MMA it's risky as he can get followed to the ground. Either way I hope the best for Rico. It's a shame that the sport of Kickboxing doesn't have enough depth to continually give him interesting challenges that we hadn't already seen multiple times.
Click to expand...
Definitely, he's taken some serious punishment over the years. Uysk stops him. Rico won't have any answers for that footwork, pace and accuracy.

Rico is kind of an unfortunate character. He's underrated. An all time great Kickboxer in a post Kickboxing world.

His detractors will point to the weaknesses of the HW division he fought in, but he beat his share of guys that were on a real K-1 level. The Hari fights also didn't make him look good, but I think that was more of a combination of a bad stylistic match-up and Badr's god given gift for fucking everything up.
 
Blazeblack said:
Definitely, he's taken some serious punishment over the years. Uysk stops him. Rico won't have any answers for that footwork, pace and accuracy.

Rico is kind of an unfortunate character. He's underrated. An all time great Kickboxer in a post Kickboxing world.

His detractors will point to the weaknesses of the HW division he fought in, but he beat his share of guys that were on a real K-1 level. The Hari fights also didn't make him look good, but I think that was more of a combination of a bad stylistic match-up and Badr's god given gift for fucking everything up.
Click to expand...
Yeah, Rico will never get credit because he wasn't part of the Golden Age, but being the top guy at HW for over a decade is crazy. Nearly everyone has KO power, and he came back from adversity in quite a few fights. I look at those as positives not negatives. Plus his technique is so damn clean. A great poster boy for the sport.
 
