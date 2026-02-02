To add some extra background context to why Rico Verhoeven parted ways with GLORY Kickboxing and is now looking to fight elsewhere:



Rico Verhoeven was actually in advanced talks with His Excellency Turki Alalshikh for a massive Boxing crossover superfight in Saudi Arabia.

Team Verhoeven met Turki, who showed strong interest in putting together a global-level matchup for Rico against a world-famous Boxing name.



Because everything looked so positive, Rico and his manager soon flew to Saudi Arabia to continue developing the fight. This was around the Usyk–Fury II period, and GLORY was supposed to collaborate on the deal.

According to Dutch reports (De Telegraaf), Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season gave GLORY every opportunity to be part of this extremely lucrative event.



But in the end… the deal fell apart.



GLORY took too long to finalize their side of the agreement, communication stalled, and the Saudis simply moved on to a different opponent.

As a result, Rico lost the biggest crossover opportunity of his career. That was the first major breaking point between him and GLORY.



And this ties directly into something Rico had already been promised:

GLORY had agreed to give him the freedom to take crossover fights (Boxing or MMA) while still competing in Kickboxing, but that promise never materialized.

After the Saudi deal collapsed due to delays on GLORY’s end, Rico and his team basically decided it was time to move on.



That’s why he’s a free agent now, able to pursue Boxing or MMA opportunities directly, without anyone slowing negotiations down behind the scenes.



Given everything that happened, it makes perfect sense why Rico is exploring new opportunities. And honestly, with his name, accolades, and fanbase, a Boxing crossover superfight is still absolutely possible.

Team Verhoeven is actively exploring those options.



