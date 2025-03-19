BoxerMaurits
Yeah why not against Francis Ngannou? Who else could it be the way Rico described his future opponent in that postAt least it's not Jake Paul. Yet. Rico will probably retire from Glory on June 14, or at least from kickboxing rules.
Or what about making its DAZN debut with Ngannou? It seemed unlikely before, but now there are new sponsors.
I feel like Artem coming back to Glory was going to be a thing for a while. Def would love to see him fight Rico, though he might want a tune up or something.According to this Russian article, there’s a chance Vakhitov may have signed with GLORY, as the UFC didn’t offer a good deal
mma.metaratings.ru/news/rossiyanin-vakhitov-ne-podpisal-kontrakt-s-ufc-452070/?utm_source=forums.sherdog.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=forums.sherdog.com&utm_referrer=forums.sherdog.com
Vakhitov is in the UFC now bruh.Would love to see Vakhitov back, he'd be too undersized for Rico IMO. If they went that route he'd for sure need some tune ups.
I'm not the one reporting he's in talks with Glory, just commenting on it.Vakhitov is in the UFC now bruh.
He's under contract with the UFC not only would it make no sense for him to be in talks with GLORY but he wouldn't be able to anyway.I'm not the one reporting he's in talks with Glory, just commenting on it.
Who would you have Rico fight?Would love to see Vakhitov back, he'd be too undersized for Rico IMO. If they went that route he'd for sure need some tune ups.
I don't think their are many interesting Kickboxing matches for him. Maybe Roman Kryklia if they can work a deal. Otherwise someone like Francis Ngannou... if they can work a deal.Who would you have Rico fight?