News Rico Verhoeven vs Artem Vakhitov Heavyweight title-fight set to headline GLORY 100 Day on Saturday June 14

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    24
At least it's not Jake Paul. Yet. Rico will probably retire from Glory on June 14, or at least from kickboxing rules.

Or what about making its DAZN debut with Ngannou? It seemed unlikely before, but now there are new sponsors.
 
pipilica said:
At least it's not Jake Paul. Yet. Rico will probably retire from Glory on June 14, or at least from kickboxing rules.

Or what about making its DAZN debut with Ngannou? It seemed unlikely before, but now there are new sponsors.
Click to expand...
Yeah why not against Francis Ngannou? Who else could it be the way Rico described his future opponent in that post
 
BoxerMaurits said:
According to this Russian article, there’s a chance Vakhitov may have signed with GLORY, as the UFC didn’t offer a good deal 👀

mma.metaratings.ru/news/rossiyanin-vakhitov-ne-podpisal-kontrakt-s-ufc-452070/?utm_source=forums.sherdog.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=forums.sherdog.com&utm_referrer=forums.sherdog.com
Click to expand...
I feel like Artem coming back to Glory was going to be a thing for a while. Def would love to see him fight Rico, though he might want a tune up or something.
 
Snubnoze707 said:
I'm not the one reporting he's in talks with Glory, just commenting on it.
Click to expand...
He's under contract with the UFC not only would it make no sense for him to be in talks with GLORY but he wouldn't be able to anyway.
Edit: my bad I didn't see the article to be able to read it.
 
I was just thinking, prior to this thread that his next fight will surely be the end.

He has had a great career.
 
Doctor Grudge said:
Who would you have Rico fight?
Click to expand...
I don't think their are many interesting Kickboxing matches for him. Maybe Roman Kryklia if they can work a deal. Otherwise someone like Francis Ngannou... if they can work a deal.

Will probably end up being Rico vs JBS 4...
 
Rico too big, Rico too strong. Artem could win at best by points, he has a puncher chance, a jumping knee at best or a right overhand.

Chasing money, Rico is his best fight in kickboxing right now, money wise. If he wins I guess it will be worth the squeeze.
 
UFC lowballed him so badly he went back to the guys who banned him for being Russian?
 
fun fight.

More importantly, was Artem only signed for one fight, or is he back in Glory? Are we getting Artem vs Tarik?
 
I'll be rooting for Vakhitov but Rico is too big for him and is used to guys much bigger who hit much harder. I don't see how Vakhitov can win this really...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Necrocrawler
Rumored Artem Vakhitov rejects DW contenders contract? Set to Glory instead?
3 4 5
Replies
94
Views
3K
Feniamin
F
BoxerMaurits
  • Poll Poll
News Artem Vakhitov rejects UFC offer, re-signs with GLORY to challenge Rico Verhoeven for Heavyweight title
2
Replies
38
Views
2K
Pechan
Pechan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,231
Messages
57,328,198
Members
175,647
Latest member
Vicent Czar

Share this page

Back
Top