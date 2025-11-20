Rico Verhoeven leaves GLORY

Rico Verhoeven Steps Down as Glory World Champion​



LONDON - The world of combat sports awaits the biggest change in over twelve years. Rico Verhoeven, "The King of Kickboxing," is voluntarily and officially abdicating his throne after 4,418 days. At 36 years old, the longest-reigning champion kickboxing has ever known announced in London during an exclusive meeting with De Telegraaf that he is relinquishing his heavyweight world title. He is focusing on opportunities in combat sports outside of Glory. Simultaneously, the man who provided sold-out stadiums and sensational title fights against Badr Hari and Jamal Ben Saddik, among others, has had his contract dissolved with GLORY.



"As a kickboxer, I have given everything to the sport," says Verhoeven. "I was already fighting adults at the age of sixteen. Together with my trainer Dennis Krauweel, we have had a wonderful journey over the past twenty years with many highlights. And we are not at the final destination yet. But the journey continues outside of GLORY."



Why Rico Verhoeven Breaks with Glory​



The reason he is breaking with the world's largest kickboxing organization, owned by the French former swimmer and multi-millionaire Pierre Andurand, is that both parties could not reach an agreement about his athletic future within the organization and about the course of GLORY itself.



Verhoeven and his team have owed a lot to GLORY at certain times, but conversely, as a professional world champion and role model for years, he has perhaps given much more in return.



Boxing and MMA Interesting for the Champion​



In London, Verhoeven elaborates on the matters to explain his major decision. "Almost two years ago (December 2023, ed.), developments arose where I was approached to participate in a newly established Grand Prix tournament, which was intended to give GLORY new momentum. They wanted to do more in the tournament format. The only caveat I had was that a tournament involves so much coincidence and risk of injury that not always the best man wins, while that is the case in a one-on-one fight over five rounds." As a solution, and to preserve the best for all parties, the management of the 120 kg, 1.96-meter tall fighter proposed that the world champion should be given the space for so-called cross-over fights in the future—fights outside of kickboxing, such as boxing or MMA.



Promises to Rico Verhoeven Not Kept​



What transpired afterward is anything but commendable from the GLORY organization, although Verhoeven, like his management, does not want to throw mud. The retiring world champion wants to leave with dignity and look forward to new possibilities in his already impressive career.



Nevertheless, a look at all the incidents and clashes behind the scenes paints an unusual picture of the opaqueness surrounding a number of key figures at GLORY. Ultimately, the kickboxing organization did come up with a proposal at the end of 2023 to break open Verhoeven's current contract and extend it until 2027, which would include the desired cross-over fights and his participation in a GLORY-requested tournament in March 2024. Opportunities for a broader role within GLORY after his active career were also discussed. The atmosphere was certainly still good in conversations with owner Andurand and interim director Maurice Hols, who had ambitious plans.



Unrest Caused by Key Figures Rudman and Zelaznik​



But after the New Year, for not the first time, unrest arose at the top of GLORY, with the American director Scott Rudman, considered controversial by many, playing a leading role. The result was the immediate departure of Hols as CEO, who was shortly thereafter succeeded by Marshall Zelaznik.



One of the biggest stumbling blocks for the world champion during negotiations was a more transparent and fairer sport. Verhoeven campaigned for a "clean sport."



Saudi Prince with Mega Offer​



Even under the new management of GLORY, the formal confirmation of his new agreement was delayed for months. Verhoeven continued to show his best side, despite his disappointment with the state of affairs within the GLORY organization. He fought Levi Rigters in December 2024, a year later after the agreement, still without a signed new contract (as promised and largely publicized by Glory in December 2023, ed.).



In the run-up to that fight, Team Verhoeven first came into contact with a Saudi Prince, who was extremely interested in setting up a cross-over fight involving Verhoeven against a world-famous opponent.



The Prince promptly sat ringside in Ahoy' at the invitation of Verhoeven and his team and was introduced to Andurand. Not long after, Rico traveled with his manager to Saudi Arabia, where more plans were developed around the fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. GLORY was given every opportunity to also be part of a very lucrative deal according to the agreements. However, because this process took too long, it abruptly meant that Saudi Arabia switched to other opponents. Verhoeven lost his big chance for a mega-fight. It was the first major breaking point and the moment when Verhoeven and his team openly questioned whether they still wanted to continue with GLORY.



The countless changes in management and the lack of concrete follow-up on numerous agreements also played a role in the decision to look further. "For the fighters who are still training hard and working on their careers within GLORY, I hope the organization will give them stability and opportunities," says Verhoeven. "I am not saying goodbye to the sport, but I am looking for a new challenge, outside of kickboxing, on a bigger international stage."



"The future can go in any direction, maybe there will be a return to GLORY someday, but for now, that chapter is closed."