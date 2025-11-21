News Rico Verhoeven leaves GLORY, targets move to Boxing or MMA

How would Rico Verhoeven do in professional Boxing?

  • Total voters
    21
BoxerMaurits

BoxerMaurits

The Dutchman
Platinum Member
Joined
Aug 27, 2020
Messages
14,355
Reaction score
51,877
1763689572207.png

After 4,418 days as GLORY Heavyweight Champion, 13 successful title defenses, and winning the GLORY 8-man Heavyweight Grand Prix, Rico Verhoeven has officially vacated his title and left the world’s premier Kickboxing organization.
The 36-year-old Verhoeven has decided to move on from GLORY to pursue new challenges outside of Kickboxing, focusing on professional Boxing, UFC/MMA, or crossover superfights. He’s now a free agent, able to sign with any promotion.
The “King of Kickboxing” has already held talks with several major organizations, including the UFC, per Ariel Helwani.

GLORY has confirmed the news, praising Verhoeven’s decade-plus of dominance and announcing a major 2026 competitive overhaul, including yearly one-night tournaments and more active champions.
A new GLORY Heavyweight Champion will be crowned on February 7 at the Last Heavyweight Standing 8-man Grand Prix.

Despite the split, Rico shared an emotional message, saying he “gave everything to this sport and this organisation” since joining GLORY in 2012, selling out massive arenas, breaking records, and helping shape modern Kickboxing.
He thanked the behind-the-scenes staff, Pierre Andurand, and fans worldwide, adding: “It’s not a goodbye, it’s an until we meet again.”

Where do you want to see Rico Verhoeven fight next? 🇳🇱👑

Boxing? UFC? PFL? Let me know!👇🏽



✍🏽: @BoxerMaurits









Unreal resume and legacy:

 
To add some extra background context to why Rico Verhoeven parted ways with GLORY Kickboxing and is now looking to fight elsewhere:

Rico Verhoeven was actually in advanced talks with His Excellency Turki Alalshikh for a massive Boxing crossover superfight in Saudi Arabia.
Team Verhoeven met Turki, who showed strong interest in putting together a global-level matchup for Rico against a world-famous Boxing name.

Because everything looked so positive, Rico and his manager soon flew to Saudi Arabia to continue developing the fight. This was around the Fury–Usyk II period, and GLORY was supposed to collaborate on the deal.
According to Dutch reports (De Telegraaf), Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season gave GLORY every opportunity to be part of this extremely lucrative event.

But in the end… the deal fell apart.

GLORY took too long to finalize their side of the agreement, communication stalled, and the Saudis simply moved on to a different opponent.
As a result, Rico lost the biggest crossover opportunity of his career. That was the first major breaking point between him and GLORY.

And this ties directly into something Rico had already been promised:
GLORY had agreed to give him the freedom to take crossover fights (Boxing or MMA) while still competing in Kickboxing, but that promise never materialized.
After the Saudi deal collapsed due to delays on GLORY’s end, Rico and his team basically decided it was time to move on.

That’s why he’s a free agent now, able to pursue Boxing or MMA opportunities directly, without anyone slowing negotiations down behind the scenes.

Given everything that happened, it makes perfect sense why Rico is exploring new opportunities. And honestly, with his name, accolades, and fanbase, a Boxing crossover superfight is still absolutely possible.
Team Verhoeven is actively exploring those options.

Hope that helps.



 
Last edited:
Wow, that's big news! Honestly, I'm surprised he stuck around this long. Hopefully he still has enough in the tank to transition with. Hard to argue against Rico being the face of Glory.

Kickboxing definitely suits his skill set the best, though.
 
This is fucking MASSIVE NEWS.


RICO VS NGANNOU for PFL title then Parlay that into UFC title shot if he wins..


LETS FUCKING GOO..

The timing is perfect with unavoidable rematch between Gane vs Aspinall
 
BoxerMaurits said:
To add some extra background context to why Rico Verhoeven parted ways with GLORY Kickboxing and is now looking to fight elsewhere:

Rico Verhoeven was actually in advanced talks with His Excellency Turki Alalshikh for a massive Boxing crossover superfight in Saudi Arabia.
Team Verhoeven met Turki, who showed strong interest in putting together a global-level matchup for Rico against a world-famous Boxing name.

Because everything looked so positive, Rico and his manager soon flew to Saudi Arabia to continue developing the fight. This was around the Fury–Usyk II period, and GLORY was supposed to collaborate on the deal.
According to Dutch reports (De Telegraaf), Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season gave GLORY every opportunity to be part of this extremely lucrative event.

But in the end… the deal fell apart.

GLORY took too long to finalize their side of the agreement, communication stalled, and the Saudis simply moved on to a different opponent.
As a result, Rico lost the biggest crossover opportunity of his career. That was the first major breaking point between him and GLORY.

And this ties directly into something Rico had already been promised:
GLORY had agreed to give him the freedom to take crossover fights (Boxing or MMA) while still competing in Kickboxing, but that promise never materialized.
After the Saudi deal collapsed due to delays on GLORY’s end, Rico and his team basically decided it was time to move on.

That’s why he’s a free agent now, able to pursue Boxing or MMA opportunities directly, without anyone slowing negotiations down behind the scenes.

Given everything that happened, it makes perfect sense why Rico is exploring new opportunities. And honestly, with his name, accolades, and fanbase, a Boxing crossover superfight is still absolutely possible.
Team Verhoeven is actively exploring those options.

Hope that helps.



@Liverkick-king56

@samuelsoncast

@StonedLemur

@GreenGorilla

@Trabaho

@Tayski

@Platinum

@BFoe

@ChimRichalds

@Eternalwarriorking

@Langinbang187

@drbolony

@cereal gan

@Caicara

@Robbocop

@OldBoy91

@PaddyO'malley

@Blanqa Blanqua

@IronGolem007

@ThereIsNoSpoon

@BroRogan

@CatchtheseHands

@Mohawk Banditó

@Sasha

@Icanseeu

@Ace70 V2

@Paolo Delutis

@FrappeDuRocma

@SalvadorAllende

@Doughie99

@MCDojoMMA

@Pancake Sprawl

@Wormwood

@Sanctus

@Richard Fannin

@KID Yamamoto

@John12

@careto

@Dirty Frank

@UFCIsNOTRigged

@Jean-MMA

@ExitLUPin

@John makfresshi

@ICHEERTHEBULL

@Bobby Boulders

@World eater

@legedema

@TempleoftheDog

@KDR by RNC

@don't ask

@TJ Dillashank

@wwkirk

@MarloStanfield

@TXstriker

@Dr. Rose

@xhaydenx

@Davidjacksonjones

@TCE

@Milenkovic

@jeff7b9

@WoozyFailGuy

@Poirierfan

@Ares Black

@Simple Southerner

@Prince Nephilim

@TorontoTO

@Siver!

@deanambrose

@textwarrior

@Iroh

@Killer Kadoogan

@spinup

@Koala

@Koya

@Trupsi

@amok attitude

@Rum that Chimay-Leffe

@I.Broke.The.Bat!

@Gohel

@frontkick1

@Bubzeh

@Gamer007

@pride_rules

@Thesnake101

@Frode Falch

@Dillydilly

@Substance Abuse

@Doctor Grudge

@helax

@VinceF

@Reb

@HHJ

@Banana Tree's Nemesis

@mjfan23

@aerius

@Thundarr

@GordoBarraBJJ

@Schoolboy Q

@balkanbomber85

@Th3 Gr38 1

@GolovKing

@Travis Alexander

@Bushwhacker B

@Sms_productions713

@stronghulk

@sandokan83

@Number 8

@Pepy

@TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle

@Overeem

@ColombianFist

@dog y

@Prick_Flair

@Marko Polo

@ryun253

@2004 account

@MEAN357

@The_Renaissance

@C0NCH3TO

@FlowchartRog

@cmw43

@JonnyBonesPharmacist

@haysus31

@Young Calf Kick

@Rizin

@RicardinhoPT

@Kowboy On Sherdog

@TacticalTijs

@GiganticMeat

@Luthien

@Speedy1

@markys00

@that Indian

@legedema

@weaselkenievil

@Neck&Neck

@TriangleMonkey

@Buff

@Reach4theSky

@SenorFranko

@Jonny Ninja

@Kovalev's "Man Bag"

@MMALOPEZ

@svmr_db

@Violent Violin

@rorschach51

@BoxingMMA

@Todd498

@Snubnoze707

@Blazeblack

@Kenny Powerth
Click to expand...

That's upseting that he lost out on a big time boxing fight. He did the right move.
 
Paolo Delutis said:
This is fucking MASSIVE NEWS.


RICO VS NGANNOU for PFL title then Parlay that into UFC title shot if he wins..


LETS FUCKING GOO..

The timing is perfect with unavoidable rematch between Gane vs Aspinall
Click to expand...
Not really suited for PFL title, but for the PFL superfights it's the perfect matchup.

I don't think it would go well for Rico in MMA though.
 
Rico vs Wilder?
Wilder is so shit now, he could win that.
I dont see him beating anyone else.

MMA would be a better fit or let him box Francis.
Or if he fights Joshua, Joshua can claim he KOd the lineal MMA and Kickboxing HW champs of the world.
 
Mujeriego said:
Or if he fights Joshua, Joshua can claim he KOd the lineal MMA and Kickboxing HW champs of the world.
Click to expand...
True. Joshua also KO'd boxing's former lineal heavyweight champion in Wladimir. Ngannou was the reigning lineal heavyweight champ of MMA when he knocked him dead. All that'd be left is for Joshua to KO the reigning lineal heavyweight champ of kickboxing. I doubt Verhoeven ever fights Joshua though unless Turki calls for it.
 
BoxerMaurits said:
To add some extra background context to why Rico Verhoeven parted ways with GLORY Kickboxing and is now looking to fight elsewhere:

Rico Verhoeven was actually in advanced talks with His Excellency Turki Alalshikh for a massive Boxing crossover superfight in Saudi Arabia.
Team Verhoeven met Turki, who showed strong interest in putting together a global-level matchup for Rico against a world-famous Boxing name.

Because everything looked so positive, Rico and his manager soon flew to Saudi Arabia to continue developing the fight. This was around the Fury–Usyk II period, and GLORY was supposed to collaborate on the deal.
According to Dutch reports (De Telegraaf), Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season gave GLORY every opportunity to be part of this extremely lucrative event.

But in the end… the deal fell apart.

GLORY took too long to finalize their side of the agreement, communication stalled, and the Saudis simply moved on to a different opponent.
As a result, Rico lost the biggest crossover opportunity of his career. That was the first major breaking point between him and GLORY.

And this ties directly into something Rico had already been promised:
GLORY had agreed to give him the freedom to take crossover fights (Boxing or MMA) while still competing in Kickboxing, but that promise never materialized.
After the Saudi deal collapsed due to delays on GLORY’s end, Rico and his team basically decided it was time to move on.

That’s why he’s a free agent now, able to pursue Boxing or MMA opportunities directly, without anyone slowing negotiations down behind the scenes.

Given everything that happened, it makes perfect sense why Rico is exploring new opportunities. And honestly, with his name, accolades, and fanbase, a Boxing crossover superfight is still absolutely possible.
Team Verhoeven is actively exploring those options.

Hope that helps.



@Liverkick-king56

@samuelsoncast

@StonedLemur

@GreenGorilla

@Trabaho

@Tayski

@Platinum

@BFoe

@ChimRichalds

@Eternalwarriorking

@Langinbang187

@drbolony

@cereal gan

@Caicara

@Robbocop

@OldBoy91

@PaddyO'malley

@Blanqa Blanqua

@IronGolem007

@ThereIsNoSpoon

@BroRogan

@CatchtheseHands

@Mohawk Banditó

@Sasha

@Icanseeu

@Ace70 V2

@Paolo Delutis

@FrappeDuRocma

@SalvadorAllende

@Doughie99

@MCDojoMMA

@Pancake Sprawl

@Wormwood

@Sanctus

@Richard Fannin

@KID Yamamoto

@John12

@careto

@Dirty Frank

@UFCIsNOTRigged

@Jean-MMA

@ExitLUPin

@John makfresshi

@ICHEERTHEBULL

@Bobby Boulders

@World eater

@legedema

@TempleoftheDog

@KDR by RNC

@don't ask

@TJ Dillashank

@wwkirk

@MarloStanfield

@TXstriker

@Dr. Rose

@xhaydenx

@Davidjacksonjones

@TCE

@Milenkovic

@jeff7b9

@WoozyFailGuy

@Poirierfan

@Ares Black

@Simple Southerner

@Prince Nephilim

@TorontoTO

@Siver!

@deanambrose

@textwarrior

@Iroh

@Killer Kadoogan

@spinup

@Koala

@Koya

@Trupsi

@amok attitude

@Rum that Chimay-Leffe

@I.Broke.The.Bat!

@Gohel

@frontkick1

@Bubzeh

@Gamer007

@pride_rules

@Thesnake101

@Frode Falch

@Dillydilly

@Substance Abuse

@Doctor Grudge

@helax

@VinceF

@Reb

@HHJ

@Banana Tree's Nemesis

@mjfan23

@aerius

@Thundarr

@GordoBarraBJJ

@Schoolboy Q

@balkanbomber85

@Th3 Gr38 1

@GolovKing

@Travis Alexander

@Bushwhacker B

@Sms_productions713

@stronghulk

@sandokan83

@Number 8

@Pepy

@TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle

@Overeem

@ColombianFist

@dog y

@Prick_Flair

@Marko Polo

@ryun253

@2004 account

@MEAN357

@The_Renaissance

@C0NCH3TO

@FlowchartRog

@cmw43

@JonnyBonesPharmacist

@haysus31

@Young Calf Kick

@Rizin

@RicardinhoPT

@Kowboy On Sherdog

@TacticalTijs

@GiganticMeat

@Luthien

@Speedy1

@markys00

@that Indian

@legedema

@weaselkenievil

@Neck&Neck

@TriangleMonkey

@Buff

@Reach4theSky

@SenorFranko

@Jonny Ninja

@Kovalev's "Man Bag"

@MMALOPEZ

@svmr_db

@Violent Violin

@rorschach51

@BoxingMMA

@Todd498

@Snubnoze707

@Blazeblack

@Kenny Powerth
Click to expand...


Thanks for the explanation. That was an interesting read.

I would love to see Rico compete in other combat sports but I don't expect him to do very well. he is tailor made for kickboxing. I think he has a more promising future as an action movie star than a boxer or MMA fighter to be honest.
 
Rico is a great ahtlete and very professional at his craft. I think he will end up in boxing. I dont think he will be a force at the top of the division tho.. not enough power.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
True. Joshua also KO'd boxing's former lineal heavyweight champion in Wladimir. Ngannou was the reigning lineal heavyweight champ of MMA when he knocked him dead. All that'd be left is for Joshua to KO the reigning lineal heavyweight champ of kickboxing. I doubt Verhoeven ever fights Joshua though unless Turki calls for it.
Click to expand...

I mean, Fury beat Joshua to the punch on both instances with Wlad and Ngannou, just in far less impressive fashion.
 
Dr Fong said:
I mean, Fury beat Joshua to the punch on both instances with Wlad and Ngannou, just in far less impressive fashion.
Click to expand...
Sure, but we're talking about being able to claim that he knocked them all out. Fury never came close to finishing Wlad or Ngannou. It doesn't really matter though because I don't see Verhoeven ever fighting either Joshua or Fury. The latter in particular. Verhoeven's boxing trainer is Tyson's uncle Peter.
 
Im a fan of Rico but he's not going to do anything in boxing. He won't have the physical advantages over HW boxers that he has in Kickboxing, and his boxing is very basic from what I've seen. His physique is tailor made for kickboxing

From a personal point of view (i boxed long before i took up kickboxing) kickboxers are generally no where near the standard of pure boxers with their hands. I doubt that he even gets to fringe contender status
 
Looks like Turki wants to sign Rico. Apparently Jason Statham, Rico's close pal, gave Turki the idea that he should fight AJ early next year. So AJ might get his chance to KO him after all. He just has to get through the great Jake Paul first.

 





GLORY Kickboxing chairman Pierre Andurand reacts to Turki Alalshikh:

 
The only real difference I see with Kickboxers moving over is their lack of head movement.
 
Intermission said:
The only real difference I see with Kickboxers moving over is their lack of head movement.
Click to expand...
and skills

feet are planted completely different in boxing, i always find it baffling why people think that just because someone can throw punches they think it will cross over

i have done both sports and its chalk and cheese
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Reb
Rico Verhoeven leaves GLORY
Replies
11
Views
687
David Street
David Street

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,060
Messages
58,479,562
Members
176,050
Latest member
Suredawg91

Share this page

Back
Top