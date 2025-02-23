  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Ricky Simón KO Javid Basharat GIFS

KazDibiase

KazDibiase

"My style is kneeing people in the face."
Nov 8, 2015
11,966
50,365
giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif
 
This is one of my favorite KOs ever. Ricky Simon showed up like the true veteran and next-leveled Basharat, who, despite the recent loss to Zahabi, had all of the momentum on his side. Now, not only does he lose that momentum, but his profile as a fighter has changed with a devastating KO.

Ricky has been in the UFC for seven years now, and, even though I picked against him, I haven't been so pumped for a gritty vet getting a KO upset since Elkins/Bektic.
 
This is one of my favorite KOs ever. Ricky Simon showed up like the true veteran and next-leveled Basharat, who, despite the recent loss to Zahabi, had all of the momentum on his side. Now, not only does he lose that momentum, but his profile as a fighter has changed with a devastating KO.

Ricky has been in the UFC for seven years now, and, even though I picked against him, I haven't been so pumped for a gritty vet getting a KO upset since Elkins/Bektic.
great knock out, like you said he already lost before this, so nothing new here
 
Ricky and Austin are the only fighters I've randomly run into while out and about and said hello to, they were both super chill so it's cool to see them pick up wins back to back
 
Simon killing uber-prospects whose only probable flaw is lack of power in Jack Shore and Basharat. A big underdog in both fights too.
 
