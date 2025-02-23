KazDibiase
Nov 8, 2015
11,966
50,365
great knock out, like you said he already lost before this, so nothing new hereThis is one of my favorite KOs ever. Ricky Simon showed up like the true veteran and next-leveled Basharat, who, despite the recent loss to Zahabi, had all of the momentum on his side. Now, not only does he lose that momentum, but his profile as a fighter has changed with a devastating KO.
Ricky has been in the UFC for seven years now, and, even though I picked against him, I haven't been so pumped for a gritty vet getting a KO upset since Elkins/Bektic.
We need two more seconds of this gifAy caramba
When he wakes up he says What Happened?? Clear as day. Classic shot