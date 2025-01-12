  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Ricky Gervais Wouldn't Kill Baby Hitler

Would you have killed baby Hitler?

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I thought this was an interesting scenario.

Given the opportunity.

What would you do, if you were to go back in time and given the orders to kill baby hitler.

Would you do it?

I wonder what history would be like if he was killed as a baby. Better or worse?

This reminds me of The Terminator film.

 
Absolutely not! Think of how many pointless people would be here right now if WW2 hadn't happened. We need MORE wars to keep our population manageable.
 
Brom Bones said:
Absolutely not! Think of how many pointless people would be here right now if WW2 hadn't happened. We need MORE wars to keep our population manageable.
So you think wars helps with population control?

You got to remember population boomed massively after World War II.
 
