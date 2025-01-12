Ricky Gervais Wouldn't Kill Baby Hitler

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I thought this was an interesting scenario.
Given the opportunity.
What would you do, if you were to go back in time and given the orders to kill baby hitler.
Would you do it?
I wonder what history would be like if he was killed as a baby. Better or worse?
This reminds me of The Terminator film.
