I don’t know what he’s up to now but I think he was doing seminars in the past, so you might still have a chance. And he used to drop by Kron’s gym in LA (now it’s in Colorado I think…worth a shot if near you).The closest thing to his level that I experienced was Cordeiro holding pads. He’s the Chute Boxe striking coach who trained Wanderlei, Anderson, etc. Man it felt like going from having played twinkle twinkle little star in my gym to a Mozart piece with him. I was used to 1-2, 1-2-3 but his was like 1-2-5 2-2-3 1-3-5-6 etc. I see why Anderson got so good. Too bad he couldn’t get Tyson to a level to beat that Paul guy. Anyway his gym is Kings MMA in Cali if you’re out there.For all the One BS, Chatri used to have some really awesome Thais at his main gym in Singapore (maybe still the case). Got to train with The Emperor aka Namsaknoi. Thai legend back in the day. Also nicest guy ever. The most polished Muay Thai I’ve seen in person and he teaches it that way.Honestly if there’s one common theme it’s that guys who truly mastered their craft are all incredibly nice human beings (maybe as a result?).