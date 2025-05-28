Rick Derringer Dies At 77

RIP to a huge part of my childhood, Rick Derringer should absolutely be in the WWE Hall Of Fame for making Real American, Hogan was already over without the song but it became so iconic when they put the two together like chocolate and peanut butter



The storyline where Mr Wonderful Paul Orndorff stole Real American and started using it as his entrance music was so freaking great and lead to a massive box office run for the Hogan vs Orndorff feud and gave us one of the most famous cage matches in rasslin history on Saturday Night's Main Event



Now, all this woulda happened without the song but it was just that perfect little extra bit of razzle dazzle, the cherry on top of the delicious sundae, if you wheel, that made everything just a little bit better



I still think Real American is the greatest entrance song ever, based on the gimmick it was paired with and how it was used over the years





