Rick Derringer Dies At 77

Rick Derringer, Singer of ‘Hang on Sloopy,' Writer of ‘Rock and Roll Hootchie Koo' and ‘Real American' Wrestling Theme, Dies at 77​


Rick Derringer, whose six-decade career spanned teen stardom as lead singer of the ‘60s smash "Hang on Sloopy," a ‘70s solo hit with "Rock and Roll Hootchie Koo," session work with artists from Steely Dan to Barbra Streisand, and extensive work as a writer and producer of wrestling themes, including Hulk Hogan’s seemingly ageless “Real American,” has died, according to an announcement from his caretaker, Tony Wilson, and Guitar Player magazine. Wilson’s post states that Derringer died Monday evening in Ormond Beach, Fl. No cause of death was announced although Derringer had been in ill health in recent months; he was 77.

R.I.P.
 
RIP to a huge part of my childhood, Rick Derringer should absolutely be in the WWE Hall Of Fame for making Real American, Hogan was already over without the song but it became so iconic when they put the two together like chocolate and peanut butter

The storyline where Mr Wonderful Paul Orndorff stole Real American and started using it as his entrance music was so freaking great and lead to a massive box office run for the Hogan vs Orndorff feud and gave us one of the most famous cage matches in rasslin history on Saturday Night's Main Event

Now, all this woulda happened without the song but it was just that perfect little extra bit of razzle dazzle, the cherry on top of the delicious sundae, if you wheel, that made everything just a little bit better

I still think Real American is the greatest entrance song ever, based on the gimmick it was paired with and how it was used over the years


 
Rick Derringer also made Demolition's theme song which absolutely played a huge part in getting them over, they were just kinda existing in the WWF as a lame Road Warriors knockoff at first, never woulda made it past the midcard, but then they get paired with Mr Fuji and given this bad ass heavy metal theme that is pure hard driving intensity and next thing you know they are WWF tag champs and a top tier tag team in WWF history


 
Rick Derringer also made Demolition's theme song which absolutely played a huge part in getting them over, they were just kinda existing in the WWF as a lame Road Warriors knockoff at first, never woulda made it past the midcard, but then they get paired with Mr Fuji and given this bad ass heavy metal theme that is pure hard driving intensity and next thing you know they are WWF tag champs and a top tier tag team in WWF history


Holy shit I haven't heard that since the early 90s
 
Always thought it was hang on snoopy.
 
RIP legend. I was going to say everything Pete said but he beat me to it.

Real American is the greatest WWE entrance song ever. My childhood would not have been the same if Hogan came out to Jimi Hendrix or eye of the tiger.

The way the crowd popped when they heard just the first couple notes... It was fucking magic.
 
