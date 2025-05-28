Rick Derringer Dies At 77

MLarson
Rick Derringer, Singer of ‘Hang on Sloopy,' Writer of ‘Rock and Roll Hootchie Koo' and ‘Real American' Wrestling Theme, Dies at 77
Rick Derringer, whose six-decade career spanned teen stardom as lead singer of the ‘60s smash "Hang on Sloopy," a ‘70s solo hit with "Rock and Roll Hootchie Koo," session work with artists from Steely Dan to Barbra Streisand, and extensive work as a writer and producer of wrestling themes, including Hulk Hogan’s seemingly ageless “Real American,” has died, according to an announcement from his caretaker, Tony Wilson, and Guitar Player magazine. Wilson’s post states that Derringer died Monday evening in Ormond Beach, Fl. No cause of death was announced although Derringer had been in ill health in recent months; he was 77.
