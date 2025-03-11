  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Richard Roundtree can beat up Ankalaev after he KO’s Hill.

DiazSlap

DiazSlap

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Apr 14, 2024
Messages
1,111
Reaction score
1,967
Roundtree, Jan, Jiri and Ullberg can beat Ankalaev…

Styles make fights and Owl-man barely skimmed by Rakic.

Roundtree can do it.
 
Khalil is really short. He needs to blitz to cover ground. He will run out of steam.
Jan is Stipe old.
Jiri is just Jiri. I am a fan but he does almost everything technically off.
Ulberg is handsome but he is somewhat untested. We know he can brawl a little.
 
two men standing next to each other with the words don 't strike with pereira on the top
 
DiazSlap said:
I 2nd this… @HHJ has become a no good instigator weasel
Click to expand...
I am fine with him riding with Ank. He took a lot of heat during the build up. I still say he should have took Versez up on the nugget challenge.

It's better than the beards that hopped on Ank's dick when he won the fight. They were nowhere to be found during the prefight.
 
NoSmilez said:
It's better than the beards that hopped on Ank's dick when he won the fight. They were nowhere to be found during the prefight.
Click to expand...
Late to the party!
 
Speaking of @Versez


He is nowhere to be found.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Edward Henry Greb
Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev (Observations)
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
3K
AfroBanana
AfroBanana
Sean Chowdhury
Consensus on Ankalaev?
2 3 4
Replies
66
Views
2K
Luffy
L

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,159
Messages
57,011,616
Members
175,495
Latest member
belosmaki

Share this page

Back
Top