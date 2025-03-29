deviake said: Yeah. He was such a POS but also did and tried to do great things. We need someone with real vision and boldness again in the US. Click to expand...

I don't care all that much about the things he said behind closed doors that got recorded. That's really the source of him being a POS- not his actions. Personally, I don't weigh people's private banter nearly as loudly as I do their actions; that was the way a lot of people talked then; they were different times. Watergate wasn't anywhere near the ballpark of the shit Trump has gotten away with.I would be happy just to get someone that isn't a total fuckup. I don't see anyone with real vision making it to the top in politics these days. With primaries and swings states (which didn't use to exist because Reps and Dems were mixed in all states), what you get is radicals from both parties that are generally unpopular as presidents. The last 8 years have seen presidents sub-majority approval throughout their terms, and that will certainly continue for the next 4 years. I don't see that changing anytime soon.