Attorney General Pam Bondi directs prosecutors to seek death penalty for Luigi Mangione Attorney General Pam Bondi is directing federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione if he is convicted of the murder of CEO Brian Thompson.

So, it looks like the Trump folks want a public hanging for the killer of a rich CEO.Obviously, one can't describe what Luigi did as anything short of murder, and it should carry the consequences accordingly.But there are far worse criminals being tried every day, including multiple murder + torture, that don't get death.Is this the kind of special circumstance that warrants the death penalty, or is this a case of protecting the wealthy with selectively excessive punishment?I'm not making a general anti-death penalty statement here; I'm talking about fairness and proportionality under the law.They seem to be making a selective point that the government will come after you for attacking a rich and powerful person. Could it be that they want to set an example, as Trump's appointed circle is full of loaded, powerful people?I don't remember them announcing the death penalty for anyone else that murdered only one person; especially without the circumstances that usually lead to the death penalty, like killing a cop. This CEO was no cop, but his life is being held in higher regard than the normal guy with this.