Crime Rich Guy's Club at work: Seeking Death Penalty for Luigi Mangione

So, it looks like the Trump folks want a public hanging for the killer of a rich CEO.

Obviously, one can't describe what Luigi did as anything short of murder, and it should carry the consequences accordingly.

But there are far worse criminals being tried every day, including multiple murder + torture, that don't get death.

Is this the kind of special circumstance that warrants the death penalty, or is this a case of protecting the wealthy with selectively excessive punishment?

I'm not making a general anti-death penalty statement here; I'm talking about fairness and proportionality under the law.

They seem to be making a selective point that the government will come after you for attacking a rich and powerful person. Could it be that they want to set an example, as Trump's appointed circle is full of loaded, powerful people?

I don't remember them announcing the death penalty for anyone else that murdered only one person; especially without the circumstances that usually lead to the death penalty, like killing a cop. This CEO was no cop, but his life is being held in higher regard than the normal guy with this.

Attorney General Pam Bondi directs prosecutors to seek death penalty for Luigi Mangione

Attorney General Pam Bondi is directing federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione if he is convicted of the murder of CEO Brian Thompson.
Can’t go around killing people

What’s the matter with you

What exactly does the left want to happen? Do they want this guy to get away with what he did?
 
idrankyourbeer said:
gotta make an example of this guy. you can't just go around killing rich big pharma ceo's who addict or kill countless thousand americans every year for money and destroy their families and finances.
You know, I've been wondering for a while. Where did Big Pharma grow and source the poppies needed for their opiate tsunami?
 
Xanzito said:
Was Luigi employed in anything? Cause he did kill a working man, even if he held a manager position.
I'm sorry. Maybe I should be more descriptive. The real ism in this country we need to address is classism. But it'll never happen when we have useless seals of the underclass clapping their flippers together every time the upper class enacts more protections upon themselves. And clapping at the show of force as an example setter when an underclass peon gets uppity and out of line.
 
I've been on the planet a while now.

I don't remember the justice system being so skewed. No consistency whatsoever.

I look at the UK and their in your face two-tiered system and think we aren't far behind.
 
evergreenrider said:
I'm sorry. Maybe I should be more descriptive. The real ism in this country we need to address is classism. But it'll never happen when we have useless seals of the underclass clapping their flippers together every time the upper class enacts more protections upon themselves. And clapping at the show of force as an example setter when an underclass peon gets uppity and out of line.
How about we just understand that rich and poor contribute to the society on their own ways, thank heavens we live in a country you can become a milionaire speaking about video games on the Internet, and stop the class warfare bullshit?
Wouldn't that be nice?
Btw, you do understand Luigi comes from a rich background right?
 
evergreenrider said:
I'm sorry. Maybe I should be more descriptive. The real ism in this country we need to address is classism. But it'll never happen when we have useless seals of the underclass clapping their flippers together every time the upper class enacts more protections upon themselves. And clapping at the show of force as an example setter when an underclass peon gets uppity and out of line.
Amen.

There is no war but the class war.
 
New York doesn't even have the death penalty. So how could he get it?
 
lol sanctimonious bullshit.

Those evil “rich guys”.

*looks at Soros
 
Please do it. Make a martyr out of him. I can't fucking wait.
 
