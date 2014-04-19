rich franklin is one fcs new vice president

CardinalAqua
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Jan 21, 2010
- Messages
- 1,748
- Reaction score
- 1
fight nation said:Our very reliable sources have informed us that Rich Franklin will be joining Asia’s no.1 MMA organization, ONE Fighting Championship as its new Vice President.
:icon_cheerich franklin said:I have been in talks with one fc about taking a job with them. They offered me a position as vp. I will be heading to one fc headquarters in the next few weeks to work out the details. I met with Dana and Lorenzo at the end of last year and they gave me their blessing. I will keep you posted.
click pic or quotes for full article
go rich! :icon_chee
confirmation is on his facebook
congrats!
Last edited: