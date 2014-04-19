  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

rich franklin is one fcs new vice president

C

CardinalAqua

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jan 21, 2010
Messages
1,748
Reaction score
1
 
Last edited:
He's probably just president of the juice department in the concessions for One FC events
 
His trainer Matt Hume is president and Rich has a good head on his shoulders but the UFC would've likely offered him an executive job after fighting if he so chose to take it after fighting depending on his Juice business.
 
rich-poster.jpg


Nothing but a class act and consummate professional. If the rumor is true ONE FC found a gem. He exemplifies what a sportsman should be in the MMA world.
 
That'll be good for him and for One FC. I really like what Victor Cui and One FC are doing over there. They're getting a good brand going and I'm excited for the next card.
 
the ambush said:
Nothing but a class act and consummate professional. If the rumor is true ONE FC found a gem. He exemplifies what a sportsman should be in the MMA world.
Click to expand...

yep, its true
he posted about it on his facebook
 
good. glad to see dudes like him in the top spots. like ray sefo running wsof. good.
 
i've never heard Dana comment on One FC. I dont know if he looks down on them like Bellator. He likes WSOF but thats because the owner is a good friend of the Fertittas and they also like Ray Sefo and Ali Abdel is frankie edgars manager who seems to get along with them as well.

I would think they dont mind Rich doing this but who knows. Hopefully Ariel or someone asks him at the scrum tonight
 
Just found this, looks like Zuffa is cool with Rich doing it.

&#8220;I met with Dana and Lorenzo at the end of last year and they gave me their blessing. I will keep you posted.&#8221;
Click to expand...
 
psycho_driver said:
"Rich Franklin? Who? Oh yeah, I remember that can. Wasn't he the one that needed facial reconstruction after Anderson got done with him? Not a chance!" - Dana at next press conference.
Click to expand...

LMAO

maksy said:
And now Dana will hate him
Click to expand...

Jimmy Tuna said:
I hope this doesn't affect his Hall of Fame standing
Click to expand...

nope the UFC is completely cool with it

I have been in talks with one fc about taking a job with them. They offered me a position as vp. I will be heading to one fc headquarters in the next few weeks to work out the details. I met with Dana and Lorenzo at the end of last year and they gave me their blessing. I will keep you posted. :icon_chee​
 
Great news for One FC, awesome news for Rich Franklin. It's nice to see good things happening for (seemingly) good people.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,253
Messages
55,811,185
Members
174,941
Latest member
prime_lobov

Share this page

Back
Top