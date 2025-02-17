Rich Ace Franklin

  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

He is quite possibly the most underrated champion of all time. Likely cuz of the way Silva destroyed him. The guy was an absolute stud though. Even after the Silva losses he still had great wins, defeating Okami, Wanderlei 2x, Lidell and many thought he beat Hendo who was the first to unite the Pride and UFC MW belt and is/was widely regarded as the undisputed #2 MW of all time.

Wand and Chuck were subprime for sure but it's not like they no longer had power in their hands. While Rich was at the top everyone thought he had a weak chin yet he did not get KOed by any of those KO machines I mentioned.

I wish we saw him fight Bisping and Marquardt. I think he sou dly beats Bisping and Marquardt is a toss up.

Where do you have Ace In Your all time MW rankings or champion rankings?

PS
I think he would've beaten Sonnen and maybe Weidman too... he was too old when Luke came in
 
Yes hes defitely underrated,
 
He was such a beast. He was good everywhere and hit hard af. He really whooped a lot of guys' asses. Top 5 middleweight champ.
 
His toughness was second to none. Beat both Louiseau and Liddell with broken bones, and survived some pretty close submission attempts against Okami and Lutter, and a very clean punch against Tanner…

Aside from Le, the only people to beat him were all future or former UFC champions…

But he beat Ken Shamrock, so it was always hard for me to like him…
 
