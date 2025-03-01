  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Ribovics mentality

I was just having a thought as to how Ribovics could be affected mentally coming into this fight.

Must be pretty disappointing putting on a Fight of the year candidate, and winning it, against the hometown guy in a venue such as the sphere.

For your next fight to be not even the co-main of a pretty weak fight night in the Apex. Seeing the likes of 4-5 Cody Brundage and 3-4 Julian Marquez warming up as you make your walkout...

I wonder how that huge shift in fight atmosphere back-to-back can affect the mentality of somebody.
 
