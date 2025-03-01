Ribovics mentality

tornado362
I was just having a thought as to how Ribovics could be affected mentally coming into this fight.
Must be pretty disappointing putting on a Fight of the year candidate, and winning it, against the hometown guy in a venue such as the sphere.
For your next fight to be not even the co-main of a pretty weak fight night in the Apex. Seeing the likes of 4-5 Cody Brundage and 3-4 Julian Marquez warming up as you make your walkout...
I wonder how that huge shift in fight atmosphere back-to-back can affect the mentality of somebody.
