Movies Ribcage grabs in movies?

Patrick Jane

Patrick Jane

美猴王
@red
Joined
Jan 6, 2014
Messages
9,716
Reaction score
13,091
When i first watched Missing in Action 2, i was a bit baffled at a move Chuck Norris did in the final fight scene against Soon-tek Oh. He punched him in the gut and then grabbed him under the ribs and squeezed them. I always thought it was just some bizarre idiosyncrasy of the film, but then i saw it happening again in Blood In Blood Out.

Does any of you know where this move originates? Is it a real technique or just fiction? Do you know any other examples of it?

Timestamped:



 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,477
Messages
55,493,676
Members
174,790
Latest member
stor

Share this page

Back
Top