When i first watched Missing in Action 2, i was a bit baffled at a move Chuck Norris did in the final fight scene against Soon-tek Oh. He punched him in the gut and then grabbed him under the ribs and squeezed them. I always thought it was just some bizarre idiosyncrasy of the film, but then i saw it happening again in Blood In Blood Out.



Does any of you know where this move originates? Is it a real technique or just fiction? Do you know any other examples of it?



Timestamped:







