Rhinos look like they shouldn't exist anymore

Elephant, rhinos and hippos once they're adult they're immune from predatorsThey are bad ass. Army tanks. I don't think they have any predators either.
I was on safari recently and there was a big rhino just chilling in a big mud puddle in the middle of the road we were driving on. It was rolling around trying to get muddy, and it didn't pay much attention to us but after a while it started getting pissed so we got the fuck out. But seeing it up close like that you got the sense of what a wrecking ball it is. It could've flipped our vehicle over no problem
Some pics I took: