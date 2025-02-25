  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Rhinos look like they shouldn't exist anymore

Seems like they'd be skeletons in a museum or something, having gone extinct long ago.

But we get to see them today. Is there a more prehistoric-looking creature on land still living?

Crazy critters.



 
Not the smartest though

Rhyno-Gore-Shopping-Trolley-Backlash-2001.gif
 
I was on safari recently and there was a big rhino just chilling in a big mud puddle in the middle of the road we were driving on. It was rolling around trying to get muddy, and it didn't pay much attention to us but after a while it started getting pissed so we got the fuck out. But seeing it up close like that you got the sense of what a wrecking ball it is. It could've flipped our vehicle over no problem

Some pics I took:

20241022-132418.jpg


20241022-132448.jpg


20241022-132748.jpg


20241022-132753.jpg
 
Give it a couple more decades and they will be gone sadly enough.
 
Elephant, rhinos and hippos once they're adult they're immune from predators

Then crazy hit happens, like clan of lions that went all in one night ambushed an adult male elephant that used high rock as platform
 
Wasn’t expecting to actually see rhino pics, nice.
 
