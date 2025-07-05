PEB
What says MAGA? I am sure they would have been fine with an Harris administration implementation of this? You know what's next they can decide if you can have health insurance. 1984 anyone big brother this before the cuts are implemented. Could spell bad news.
"
Last week, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the agency was launching a campaign to encourage all Americans to use wearables to track health metrics.
Wearables come in the form of watches, bands, rings, patches and clothes that can be used for a variety of reasons including monitoring glucose levels, measuring activity levels, track heart health and observe sleeping patterns.
I am fine with it if they pay me lol.
