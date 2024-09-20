Elections RFK under investigation for decapitating dead whale and taking it home

I joked prior to the debate that Trump could pull off some Lincoln level legendary stunt only for it to be followed by JD Vance punching a toddler. Close enough now I guess.

apnews.com

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is being investigated for collecting dead whale

A federal law enforcement agency confirmed it’s opened an investigation into Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after he allegedly cut off the head of a dead whale and took it home two decades ago.
If true, that was 20 years ago and the whale was already dead.

Seriously, who gives a fuck?
 
Who cares tho?

The guy’s a geek who thought it would be cool to have a whale skull, so what?
 
If he didn't kill it and he just cut its head off while already dead, then I don't care. It's weird as fuck, but whatever
 
p7KVGf.gif
 
It is weird that it was publicly known 12 years ago and now that he's against the DNC it becomes a thing. Not a good look for the agency.
 
I'm more perturbed with the worm living and eating his brain and his wife killing herself after discovering he slept with 30 women when they were together.
 
Whale heads, whale heads, roly poly whale heads, whale heads, whale heads, eat them up, yum!
 
He’s a weird, weird, dude; but one can’t help but find the timing of this investigation odd. Especially since it happened 20 years ago, and now they suddenly care.
 
That's a great picture. AP sharpening the hatchet.
 
jrams said:
It is weird that it was publicly known 12 years ago and now that he's against the DNC it becomes a thing. Not a good look for the agency.
Exactly. Make him look even more weird, but makes them look like shit.
 
Bad thing to do. Taking a head is wrong. Should have given head instead for that sweet Dem position.
 
rocketskates said:
He’s a weird, weird, dude; but one can’t help but find the timing of this investigation odd. Especially since it happened 20 years ago, and now they suddenly care.
It’s getting attention because his daughter talked about it recently.
 
fingercuffs said:
I'm more perturbed with the worm living and eating his brain and his wife killing herself after discovering he slept with 30 women when they were together.
The guy is such a scumbag. No wonder rightists love him despite his politics
 
