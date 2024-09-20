PBAC
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
May 15, 2022
- Messages
- 4,988
- Reaction score
- 4,165
I joked prior to the debate that Trump could pull off some Lincoln level legendary stunt only for it to be followed by JD Vance punching a toddler. Close enough now I guess.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is being investigated for collecting dead whale
A federal law enforcement agency confirmed it’s opened an investigation into Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after he allegedly cut off the head of a dead whale and took it home two decades ago.
