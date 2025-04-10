Opinion RFK Jr. says HHS will determine the cause of autism by September

BY AMANDA SEITZ
Updated 7:31 PM BRT, April 10, 2025

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top health agency will undertake a “massive testing and research effort” to determine the cause of autism, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Thursday.

Kennedy, a longtime vaccine critic who has pushed a discredited theory that routine childhood shots cause the developmental disability, said the effort will be completed by September and involve hundreds of scientists. He shared the plans with President Donald Trump during a televised Cabinet meeting.

Trump suggested that vaccines could be to blame for autism rates, although decades of research have concluded there is no link between the two.

“There’s got to be something artificial out there that’s doing this,” Trump told Kennedy. “If you can come up with that answer, where you stop taking something, eating something, or maybe it’s a shot. But something’s causing it.”

- It's a very short amout of time to come with a answer!

Autism is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. It presents with a wide range of symptoms that can include delays in language, learning, and social or emotional skills.

There’s scientific consensus that childhood vaccines don’t cause autism. Leading autism advocacy groups, including Autism Speaks, agree.

Research, including studies of twins, shows genes play a large role. No single environmental factor has been deemed a culprit. The National Institutes of Health, which already spends more than $300 million yearly researching autism, lists some possible risk factors such as prenatal exposure to pesticides or air pollution, extreme prematurity or low birth weight, certain maternal health problems or parents conceiving at an older age.

Kennedy has offered no details on how his study will be different or what researchers will be involved. Leading autism organizations, such as the Autism Society of America, have not been included in discussions about the research, said ASA spokeswoman Kristyn Roth.
- I wond't trust those idiots to find the cause why cement gets hard


Roth said many agree that more research is needed to determine what causes autism, but Kennedy’s approach has raised alarms.

“There is a deep concern that we are going backward and evaluating debunked theories,” Roth said.

Trump and Kennedy have both expressed concerns about rising autism diagnoses rates.

Some of that increase is due to increased awareness and a change in how the disability is diagnosed. For decades, the diagnosis was given only to kids with severe problems communicating or socializing and those with unusual, repetitive behaviors. But around 30 years ago, the term became shorthand for a group of milder, related conditions known as ″autism spectrum disorders.” Milder autism cases are far more common than severe ones.

With improved screening and autism services, diagnosis is increasingly happening at younger ages, too. And there’s been more awareness and advocacy for Black and Hispanic families, leading to an increase in autism diagnosed among those groups.

Still, anti-vaccine advocates, including Kennedy, have claimed that vaccines are to blame. The theory largely stems from a 1998 paper that was later retracted.

Scientists have since ruled out a link between vaccines and autism, finding no evidence of increased rates of autism among those who are vaccinated compared to those who are not.

Kennedy has hired David Geier, a man who has repeatedly claimed a link between vaccines and autism, to lead the autism research effort. The hiring of Geier, who the state of Maryland found was practicing medicine on a child without a doctor’s license, was first reported by The Washington Post.

HHS did not immediately response to a request for comment.

https://apnews.com/article/autism-kennedy-trump-vaccines-rfk-jr-cdc-b66251888f039c80b15beda23c279d5b
 

Cutting research funding, firing and deporting scientists, disputing decades of well established vaccine and public health data, propagating pseudoscience, burning down foreign relations with countries all over the world, doesn't sound like the scientific collaboration that RFK Jr is describing. This man was appointed Secretary of Health and Human Services as part of Trump's revenge tour and for no other reason. Woefully unqualified and dangerous.

Secretary Brain Worm: RFK Jr. Tells Trump We’ll Know the ‘Cause’ of Autism by Fall

https://gizmodo.com/secretary-brain...l-know-the-cause-of-autism-by-fall-2000587763

"Kennedy, who’s worked his entire life advocating against life-saving vaccines, praised Trump for his dedication to the so-called Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, and insisted that the team of scientists he’s assembled from around the world would figure out what was causing an autism “epidemic.”

“At your direction, we are going to know by September,” Kennedy said to the president. “We’ve launched a massive testing and research effort that’s going to involve hundreds of scientists from around the world. By September we will know what has caused the autism epidemic and we’ll be able to eliminate those exposures.”

great, its not as if it hasnt been researched for decades, finally somebody is gonna get to the bottom of this!
 
Spoiler alert:

It starts with a "v" and ends with "accines"
 
