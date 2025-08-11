Voodoo_Child906
https://www.reuters.com/business/he...call-for-retraction-vaccine-study-2025-08-11/
Danish study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine that found no increased health risks from aluminum ingredients in childhood vaccines. The study analyzed data from over 1.2 million children across two decades and concluded that aluminum exposure from vaccines was not linked to autoimmune, allergic, or neurodevelopmental disorders.
RFK called this study “a deceitful propaganda stunt by the pharmaceutical industry,” alleging that the researchers deliberately designed the study to avoid finding harm. It seems like he came to this conclusion on his own, without guidance/advice from any US medical board.
The journal’s editor-in-chief, Dr. Christine Laine, rejected Kennedy’s request, stating there was no evidence of scientific misconduct and that the study’s limitations did not invalidate its findings. She emphasized the study’s robust methodology and large dataset.
