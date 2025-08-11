  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Opinion RFK calls for retraction of Danish vaccine study

https://www.reuters.com/business/he...call-for-retraction-vaccine-study-2025-08-11/

Danish study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine that found no increased health risks from aluminum ingredients in childhood vaccines. The study analyzed data from over 1.2 million children across two decades and concluded that aluminum exposure from vaccines was not linked to autoimmune, allergic, or neurodevelopmental disorders.

RFK called this study “a deceitful propaganda stunt by the pharmaceutical industry,” alleging that the researchers deliberately designed the study to avoid finding harm. It seems like he came to this conclusion on his own, without guidance/advice from any US medical board.

The journal’s editor-in-chief, Dr. Christine Laine, rejected Kennedy’s request, stating there was no evidence of scientific misconduct and that the study’s limitations did not invalidate its findings. She emphasized the study’s robust methodology and large dataset.

There is a clear methodology issue with this study.

This study does not include a truly unvaccinated control group, which limits its ability to completely rule out possible harms from aluminum additives. There is evidence to suggest aluminum builds up in the body and cross into the brain, creating big concerns about repeated exposure during early childhood. We need to be skeptical here.

RFK bless
 
Rob Battisti said:
There is a clear methodology issue with this study.

This study does not include a truly unvaccinated control group, which limits its ability to completely rule out possible harms from aluminum additives. There is evidence to suggest aluminum builds up in the body and cross into the brain, creating big concerns about repeated exposure during early childhood. We need to be skeptical here.

RFK bless
I still think the study is valid, the findings are encouraging. Maybe not perfect but it's good evidence.

Have you known anyone who had polio? The people that I know who had it are all big vaccine supporters.
 
Reminder: RFK and his brain worm published "The MAHA Report," which was commissioned by the Trump admin. In addition to misrepresenting research, the report contained citations to studies that just simply didn't exist. They made them up. It's very likely something like CHAT GPT was used (just like the formula for the tariffs).
 
HomeCheese said:
I still think the study is valid, the findings are encouraging. Maybe not perfect but it's good evidence.

Have you known anyone who had polio? The people that I know who had it are all big vaccine supporters.
“The people I know”

99 people contracted wild polio GLOBALLY last year.

Coincidentally, 288 got it from the vaccine.

The US has been polio free since 1979. Who the hell do you know who has polio?
 
Rob Battisti said:
There is a clear methodology issue with this study.

This study does not include a truly unvaccinated control group, which limits its ability to completely rule out possible harms from aluminum additives. There is evidence to suggest aluminum builds up in the body and cross into the brain, creating big concerns about repeated exposure during early childhood. We need to be skeptical here.

RFK bless
Skepticism is always a good practice. Are you skeptical of RFK and his knowledge on this subject?
 
Rob Battisti said:
“The people I know”

99 people contracted wild polio GLOBALLY last year.

Coincidentally, 288 got it from the vaccine.

The US has been polio free since 1979. Who the hell do you know who has polio?
My father and aunt. Polio used to be a major, international health risk until the vaccine.
 
Voodoo_Child906 said:
Skepticism is always a good practice. Are you skeptical of RFK and his knowledge on this subject?
I am equally suspect about the medical information coming from trained professionals as I am the unhinged brain worm riddled secretary of health.
 
HomeCheese said:
I still think the study is valid, the findings are encouraging. Maybe not perfect but it's good evidence.

Have you known anyone who had polio? The people that I know who had it are all big vaccine supporters.
Can you elaborate as to why and as to why the concerns raised don't seem about this study don't bother you or why they are incorrect ?
 
Lycandroid said:
Can you elaborate as to why and as to why the concerns raised don't seem about this study don't bother you or why they are incorrect ?
The data collected is valid, they followed 1,200,000 children for 20 years and measured the affects of the vaccines. Maybe it's not everything you want in a study but that is certainly a large number of participants over a very long time.

Denmark has a high vaccination rate so they don't have a lot of unvaxxed people to study. This doesn't mean you can't analyze the population.

That's pretty easy to understand.
 
