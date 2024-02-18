Rewatching the fight - Illia's fight IQ actually showed better than Volk's.

Rewatching the fight, Volk looked way too tentative when he got forced into boxing range. From the opening bell he made it way too obvious that he was the guy who needed to move backwards, spamming a bunch of point fighting lead leg kicks is nowhere near enough to deter Topuria. He just kept backing up to the cage and doing the same predictable exits, rewatching the fight again anybody can see really quickly that KO was honestly looking inevitable, I didn't see it during the fight because I was a coping Volk fanboy but it pains me to say Illia actually checkmated him, not just beat him with speed and power.
 
I was going to make a thread on this but Topurias craft is being overlooked. He has some intangibles that separate him from a lot of fighters.

I think the most impressive feature besides his physical gifts is his ability to process mid fight. He quickly adapted to Volks puzzling movement and started punching where Volks head was going to be rather than where it was… impressive reads.
 
Volk was doing a decent job maintaining the range with his long range weapons. But he was exiting straight backwards while dropping his hands. Topuria blitzed, trapped him against the cage and made him pay for it. And this wasn’t a chin thing, Volk got dinked right on the chin by a full on power shot. Anybody goes down from that shot.
 
Volk's kicks were the perfect gameplan for Topuria. Topuria just came in prepared for it and was able to get around and implement his game, it shows his versatility in his striking. You are going to have to be very good to beat his adjustments, there isn't a simple strategy that will work. Then his power equalizes any advantage you start to get over Topuria.
 
Tweak896 said:
Volk's kicks were the perfect gameplan for Topuria. Topuria just came in prepared for it and was able to get around and implement his game, it shows his versatility in his striking. You are going to have to be very good to beat his adjustments, there isn't a simple strategy that will work. Then his power equalizes any advantage you start to get over Topuria.
They were the perfect gameplan for not very long at all. To deter Topuria, you need to be willing to step into the pocket and land hard counters. I get it that it's a scary thing to do and might end your night but it's looking to be the only way to thwart his pressure, he has been hurt and dropped before. Being passive against him is a death sentence. He has a serious gift of being able to blitz forward and hurt guys.
 
Tweak896 said:
Volk's kicks were the perfect gameplan for Topuria. Topuria just came in prepared for it and was able to get around and implement his game, it shows his versatility in his striking. You are going to have to be very good to beat his adjustments, there isn't a simple strategy that will work. Then his power equalizes any advantage you start to get over Topuria.
The gameplan might have been correct but I feel like Volk didn’t respect Topurias skills enough and so his implementation of the game plan was naive. He threw like 5 kicks in the first 30 seconds… now the element of suprise is gone.
 
Portland8242 said:
They were the perfect gameplan for not very long at all. To deter Topuria, you need to be willing to step into the pocket and land hard counters. I get it that it's a scary thing to do and might end your night but it's looking to be the only way to thwart his pressure, he has been hurt and dropped before. Being passive against him is a death sentence.
Yeah that's a good point. You really have to bring the fight to him as well. But he's really tricky with his bag of tricks he's pulled from boxing. He brings techniques that normal MMA strikers don't deal with too often.
 
Marko Polo said:
The gameplan might have been correct but I feel like Volk didn’t respect Topurias skills enough and so his implementation of the game plan was naive. He threw like 5 kicks in the first 30 seconds… now the element of suprise is gone.
Agreed. His pacing was way off tactically. But honestly I feel like Topuria is at a level that he would make adjustments as needed even if Volk made those adjustments in the rematch. Volk's has decent leg kicks, but its not his primary skillset, he's no Aldo. Prime Aldo vs Topuria would be fireworks.
 
Tweak896 said:
Agreed. His pacing was way off tactically. But honestly I feel like Topuria is at a level that he would make adjustments as needed even if Volk made those adjustments in the rematch. Volk's has decent leg kicks, but its not his primary skillset, he's no Aldo. Prime Aldo vs Topuria would be fireworks.
And What do the Spanish and Brazilians have in common? They play football in the streets from birth. Volks legs never stood a chance
 
Volk did make himself appear to be the fighter trying not to lose with the point and run kicks and jabs in the beginning, getting pressed against the edges to stay out of a middle range battle. I know its a 5 round fight and he's working a gameplan and for sure turns up the heat as the rounds progress but it must have given Top some sense of confidence that he was so hesitant to engage with him.

His jab was effective and I don't know if it was Top's willingness to eat them to return the favor with something more brutal, but he did eat a handful of stiff ones from Volk-it was working pretty well for the champ.
Besides that- Volk didnt have much success. His high kicks were more to keep distance and keep Top's right hand occupied as defensive instead of offensive. Top landed the much harder kicks that definitely did more damage as you could see Volk become a bit bothered by them. Man, he kicks hard.

We've seen Volk do extended combos in past fights but he didnt want to do that in this one. He bobbed and weaved during that long exchange that Top threw and popped right up into that crushing right hand that he didn't see coming- had no chance to roll a bit of power off it or even know he's getting clocked. just got nailed. His chin is probably still good- that punch would have dropped anyone. You cant take a punch from Top basically blindsided and not get hammered.
 
Topuria quick twitch muscles are incredible….Think that Volk biggest issue
 
Volk definitely fought like he was concerned about getting caught in the pocket, and it still happened anyways.

I think his big regret will be not mixing up the looks - he kind of tried one takedown but didn’t fully commit, I think he should have been showing level changes and making Topuria stay honest to that threat by shooting more.

Once Topuria felt comfortable with the timing he just worked inside the kicking range and started to force prolonged pocket boxing exchanges out of Volk.

At his best Volk is an “in n’ out” fighter that mixes up jabs/counters/low kicks with level change threats. The counters weren’t there because of the feints and he never committed to level changes consistently, so eventually he was being backed up to the fence and forced to reactively brawl.

Brilliant execution by Topuria, he just kept the pressure and closing the distance to force Volk to fight his fight.
 
I don't see how people could say Volk was winning.

He was fighting shook, and seemed unwilling to mix it up via grappling.

A strong kicker will be Ilia's bane though. Holloway's feather duster volume style might not work, but it'd be an entertaining fight.
 
I hope this win reinforces to other fighters how important it is to throw combinations. The kill shot was available because he delivered in a combo setup. Volk wouldn’t provide that opening were he not forced to react to the initial string.
 
Topuria had, and fought, a brilliant fight plan against Volk. I expected Volk to immediately plunge and stay inside to avoid his fight-ending power.

Kind of hope Volk doesn't get an immediate rematch, his division needs to get more up-and-comers going. Volk should take time off to recover, then to decide if it's in his best interest to continue or to enjoy life while enjoying the family life.

Volk was so classy and such a refreshing Champion, all others should have learned from him you don't have to be antagonistic to be a true warrior.
 
Marko Polo said:
And What do the Spanish and Brazilians have in common? They play football in the streets from birth. Volks legs never stood a chance
Too bad he is a georgian that was born in germany and left for Gergia at 7 and wasn't in spain until he was 15 <45>
 
Harlekin said:
Too bad he is a georgian that was born in germany and left for Gergia at 7 and wasn't in spain until he was 15 <45>
Stipe was born in Ohio and had never been to Croatia until he was in the UFC. But he's got immigrant mentality and speaks English like a native Croatian.
 
Portland8242 said:
Rewatching the fight, Volk looked way too tentative when he got forced into boxing range. From the opening bell he made it way too obvious that he was the guy who needed to move backwards, spamming a bunch of point fighting lead leg kicks is nowhere near enough to deter Topuria. He just kept backing up to the cage and doing the same predictable exits, rewatching the fight again anybody can see really quickly that KO was honestly looking inevitable, I didn't see it during the fight because I was a coping Volk fanboy but it pains me to say Illia actually checkmated him, not just beat him with speed and power.
"B-b-but did u see what he did to yair? He will humble ilia"

People didnt realise moment volka knew he was fighting yair he knew he could ragdoll him and ko him and moment he knew he was fighting ilia he got scared his first thoughts were how do i beat him? Can i beat him? He knew ilia was strongest opponent he had that why he was trying to discredit ilias skills
 
