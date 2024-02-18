Rewatching the fight - Illia's fight IQ actually showed better than Volk's.

Volk did make himself appear to be the fighter trying not to lose with the point and run kicks and jabs in the beginning, getting pressed against the edges to stay out of a middle range battle. I know its a 5 round fight and he's working a gameplan and for sure turns up the heat as the rounds progress but it must have given Top some sense of confidence that he was so hesitant to engage with him.



His jab was effective and I don't know if it was Top's willingness to eat them to return the favor with something more brutal, but he did eat a handful of stiff ones from Volk-it was working pretty well for the champ.

Besides that- Volk didnt have much success. His high kicks were more to keep distance and keep Top's right hand occupied as defensive instead of offensive. Top landed the much harder kicks that definitely did more damage as you could see Volk become a bit bothered by them. Man, he kicks hard.



We've seen Volk do extended combos in past fights but he didnt want to do that in this one. He bobbed and weaved during that long exchange that Top threw and popped right up into that crushing right hand that he didn't see coming- had no chance to roll a bit of power off it or even know he's getting clocked. just got nailed. His chin is probably still good- that punch would have dropped anyone. You cant take a punch from Top basically blindsided and not get hammered.