Rewatching the fight - Illia's fight IQ actually showed better than Volk's.

Rewatching the fight, Volk looked way too tentative when he got forced into boxing range. From the opening bell he made it way too obvious that he was the guy who needed to move backwards, spamming a bunch of point fighting lead leg kicks is nowhere near enough to deter Topuria. He just kept backing up to the cage and doing the same predictable exits, rewatching the fight again anybody can see really quickly that KO was honestly looking inevitable, I didn't see it during the fight because I was a coping Volk fanboy but it pains me to say Illia actually checkmated him, not just beat him with speed and power.