I've been rewatching the shows starting with Better Call Saul for continuity and now on season 5 of Breaking bad. I forgot how great this series is.



I think BCS is a superior show but I think the creators had a clearer direction than BB and being funded by Netflix helped a lot. Jimmy and Chuck's relationship was the most interesting thing for me in this universe.



Jimmy's transformation into Saul is done better than Walt's transformation into Heisenberg. But all of it is fascinating. Walt's change, how Jimmy fully leaned into being a Saul Goodman in BB, Fring's motivations in BB knowing what you know from BCS, etc.



When I first watched BB years back, I never understood the Skyler hate but watching it now, I both get it more at the same time I think most viewers were seeing things too much from Walt's perspective. I forgot how Skyler started smoking while she was pregnant and she cheated on Walt with Ted long before she knew the full extent of what Walt was really involved in. This makes her an morally questionable person herself, but from her perspective, her husband was clearly lying and hiding things and incidents like the "fugue state" would have really fucked with her head. Imagine if your wife is clearly lying about stuff but won't tell you what's going on and then just disappears from time to time, and has a secret second phone? Not to mention I had totally forgotten about how Walt basically almost rapes Skyler and smashes her head into the fridge. He's constantly lying and trying to manipulate others. That doesn't excuse Skyler's behavior, but it's weird how she's hated more than a murdering drug dealer.



When I first saw the show, my narrative was that Walt got into the meth game to pay for his treatment and leave some money for his family. I bought into his narrative that he was doing it for his family, but as he got more involved in the criminal underworld, his ego got bigger and he fully leaned into being Heisenberg. But rewatching it, I think this is a lie Walt tells himself. He always had a huge fragile ego. It's why he couldn't make it work with Grey Matter, it's probably why he stopped working for Sandia after Grey Matter. He eventually even burns bridges with the car wash owner and his high school job.



If he really just cared about his family, he would've taken that job at Grey Matter offered to him by Eliot or accepted the money for treatment instead of getting into dealing meth. His ego couldn't stand that the DEA thought Gale was the genius behind the blue meth and had to suggest to Hank that Heisenberg was still out there.



Even from the beginning he's a total bitch to Jessie, condescending and treating him like an underling. There definitely is some genuine care he has for Jessie, but he still manipulates him at every turn. He loves being in a position of authority and his ego can't stand someone else taking credit. That's why he couldn't work with Gale when he could've just worked under Gus like a regular employee in peace and made millions. His ego just couldn't take it. No wonder he couldn't work with Grey Matter. He was always Heisenberg in a sense, simmering under a weak emasculated shell of a man. "Winning" in the meth game just made his ego blow up. After killing Gus, dude fully becomes a villain and Skyler is terrified of him. Walt is the protagonist of the story but he is no hero.



Within the spectrum of questionable morals in the show, I think Skyler is a "good" person who does some shitty things. But Walt is a "bad person" who does some good things. I think even Nacho is more "good" than Walt. To be fair I can't think of a single truly "good" character in the universe who isn't just a minor character like Ernie, Lyle, Flynn, etc. Maybe an argument can be maybe Hamlin is the most "good" major character in the show and he didn't deserve the stuff that happened to him at all. There are a few characters who clearly evil though like the Salamancas, but even the Salamancas have some people they care about.



A few random notes:



I had no idea Lalo and Nacho were mentioned in BB until I rewatched that scene. We never got an explanation for why Saul mentions them until BCS. Did the writers already have this back story fleshed out when they wrote BB?



Personally, I have a problem with the continuity with BCS into BB. Maybe because most of the actors look visibly older despite the characters being younger. Or maybe because BCS jumps back and forth from the events before and after BB. It's also funny to see Jimmy in his "20s" when the guy looks 40 at least even with makeup.



In BB, Saul is just a sleazy lawyer with seemingly no morals but you get more depth into who he is in BCS that he almost don't feel like the same character for me.



The Krazy 8 actor is the only guy who looks like he hasn't aged a day.



Mike's daughter stays the same age for years lol. That's an oversight but doesn't detract from the story.



Have they ever explained why Walt works at a high school? Being the brilliant chemist he is, you'd think he'd end up doing bigger things. I always wondered that when in that scene this guy asks Walk which university he teaches at. I always thought he would have at least been a tenured professor in a university. Perhaps the idea was that he was so hard to work with that the only place that would accept him would be a high school, at a point where his ego is beaten down. As his ego grows, he tends to burn bridges. But that's just a theory and I never seen an explanation from the creators.



There's a scene where Walt takes money out of a bank called Mesa to give to Jessie to buy the RV. Is this Mesa supposed to be Mesa Verde in BCS?