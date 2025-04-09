Rewatched Tony Ferguson vs Yves Edwards

Recently watched this fight after watching the TUF 14 season and then the finale. I actually don't think I even remember watching it the first time but it was a pretty exciting fight. Yves was always a fun fighter to watch for me especially when he KO'd Jeremy Stephens which I feel like is still forgotten. I kind of thought Yves won the fight honestly. Any other underappreciated fighters similar to Yves in your guys eyes?
 
