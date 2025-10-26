Rewatched the fight without sound

squatchi26
It was clear that Tom quit, the eye poke wasn’t that bad. Tom knew he was exposed and wanted an easy way out. Jon would literally kill him.
Eh, Tommy looked gassed and lost…Even as a Jon stan, I’m finding the number of threads like this surprising. I truly thought everyone had turned on Jon.
I was looking forward to a Tom loss so I could see the Jon haters self destruct, but this ain’t it. That fight needed to play out. Gane looked sharp, but it wasn’t total domination. No telling what could have happened with 4 more rounds.
Why would Jon kill him when he can't strike like gane and can't take Tom down?
True. I was there when he did it.That's a thread worthy opinion. I watched it on shrooms and Gane actually put a curse in Tom's brain.
and on top of all of that, the head doctor looked at it and said it was fineDespite everyone here saying this is rage bait or insinuating that it's a dumb opinion, I think you're 100% spot on. The eye poke looked 10x worse in the eye he *wasn't* nursing. I think he found out pretty quickly he was in a tougher fight than he bargained for, and used the poke to get out of there
