Rewatched the fight without sound

Even as a Jon stan, I’m finding the number of threads like this surprising. I truly thought everyone had turned on Jon.

I was looking forward to a Tom loss so I could see the Jon haters self destruct, but this ain’t it. That fight needed to play out. Gane looked sharp, but it wasn’t total domination. No telling what could have happened with 4 more rounds.
 
Despite everyone here saying this is rage bait or insinuating that it's a dumb opinion, I think you're 100% spot on. The eye poke looked 10x worse in the eye he *wasn't* nursing. I think he found out pretty quickly he was in a tougher fight than he bargained for, and used the poke to get out of there
 
Eh, Tommy looked gassed and lost…

He was not making it to 4 more rounds.
 
It was clear that Tom quit, the eye poke wasn’t that bad. Tom knew he was exposed and wanted an easy way out. Jon would literally kill him.
Why would Jon kill him when he can’t strike like gane and can’t take Tom down?

Doesn’t even make sense
Bisping won the Middleweight championship with one eye. Can’t protect your face you shouldn’t be champion. Tom should keep putting those sombreros on and making those YouTube videos. He quit quicker then Ken Shamrock vs Kimbo Slice.
 
Literally the fight stats show this was a very close fight (and Aspinall landed the heavier shots), but yet these Jones nuthuggers want you to believe that this was a totally one-sided fight and Aspinall wanted a way out.

Can they be any more dishonest?
and on top of all of that, the head doctor looked at it and said it was fine
 
The most sane Jones fan on the forum right here.
 
