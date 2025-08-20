  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Movies Rewatched Predators

I used to think of Predators as being mediocre, I had it only above the atrocious The Predator, but upon rewatch I'd say it competes with or surpasses Prey and Predator 2. My only issues with it are that Walter Goggins character is too one dimensional, too on the nose and that the Predator dogs took too many bullets/were too easily missed. Oleg Taktarov's character should've whooped a little more ass with the minigun but he goes out like a gangster. It's well done and a lot of fun. I remember thinking Morpheus died too fast the first time I watched it but I didn't have an issue with it this time. I liked his character a lot more on rewatch, it was a better performance than I originally thought.

It's a pretty good movie, way better than I initially gave it credit for.

I think I rank them:

Predator
Predators
Prey/Predator 2 (Can't decide)

Of course when I rewatch Predator 2 I might change my mind. All four are good to great.
 
Never realized Shane black directed one of them along with a few other good movies
 
Shane black one is straight trash. I have Predators tied with Predator 2. I felt the samurai sword fight a bit cheesy I think less would have been more. The way Billy was with his last stand in the original predator.
 
Walton Goggins has one of the worst/most hilarious lines ever in it. I'd repost it but got a yellow card for doing just that a while back.
 
Doing cocaine and "forcing" himself on hookers or when he calls the predator a "bundle of sticks"?
 
I didn't like that one of the predators died from a guy with a sword. 7 ft monster born to kill with advanced alien tech gets killed by a guy with a katana in a 1:1 duel? At least in Predator 2, the predator was already shot multiple times and had one of it's hands cut off so it was a fairer fight.
 
I only watched it one time back when I was in HS. I liked it as the ending was similar to the Batman vs Predator comics.
 
I liked it.
Motivated Pianist with look in his eye was pretty good in this one.

images
 
