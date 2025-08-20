I used to think of Predators as being mediocre, I had it only above the atrocious The Predator, but upon rewatch I'd say it competes with or surpasses Prey and Predator 2. My only issues with it are that Walter Goggins character is too one dimensional, too on the nose and that the Predator dogs took too many bullets/were too easily missed. Oleg Taktarov's character should've whooped a little more ass with the minigun but he goes out like a gangster. It's well done and a lot of fun. I remember thinking Morpheus died too fast the first time I watched it but I didn't have an issue with it this time. I liked his character a lot more on rewatch, it was a better performance than I originally thought.



It's a pretty good movie, way better than I initially gave it credit for.



I think I rank them:



Predator

Predators

Prey/Predator 2 (Can't decide)



Of course when I rewatch Predator 2 I might change my mind. All four are good to great.