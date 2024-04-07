Rewatched Benson Henderson vs Khabilov : Bendo was a DOG !

Dominating Khabilov is not an easy feat. Bendo was taken down a couple times during the first two rounds and he had to take the fight to the championship rounds to get the sub. I was very impressed with his scrambles, his ability to keep pushing an intense pace even after three active rounds, and his overall pretty complete skillset.



I get that he had lots of controversial split decisions but this fight showed his true talent. I think he's still underrated here, even thought after time sherbros may realize he could compete against lots of top LWs today