Rewatched Benson Henderson vs Khabilov : Bendo was a DOG !

Dominating Khabilov is not an easy feat. Bendo was taken down a couple times during the first two rounds and he had to take the fight to the championship rounds to get the sub. I was very impressed with his scrambles, his ability to keep pushing an intense pace even after three active rounds, and his overall pretty complete skillset.

I get that he had lots of controversial split decisions but this fight showed his true talent. I think he's still underrated here, even thought after time sherbros may realize he could compete against lots of top LWs today
 
Khabilov is such a foe he's still in the ufc games despite not being in the ufc for years. Benson however is not in the game. War bendo and his toothpicks
 
Yeah, but styles make fights. Pettis was Bendo's kryptonite for some strange reason. Guys like Guida and Eddie Alvarez were able to hold Pettis on the ground or against the cage, but Pettis scrambled very well against Bendo, outstruck him on the feet and subbed him in their second fight.
 
Pettis was Bendo's kryptonite for some strange reason. Guys like Guida and Eddie Alvarez were able to hold Pettis on the ground or against the cage, but Pettis scrambled very well against Bendo, outstruck him on the feet and subbed him in their second fight.
Pettis is dynamic and hard to predict, He can catch you off guard which is how Pettis beat him the second time. the first time was of course an incredibly close match up that had it all. Only sealed the deal with the showtime kick
 
IMO prime benson is the best LW.
Nah, Frankie deserved the decision in the rematch and Pettis/RDA were bad matchups for him. I don't see him beating Khabib and think he'd be 50/50 against the better LWs before and since (prime Tony, Gaethje, Islam, Eddie Alvarez, even prime BJ). He dominated Nate Diaz for some reason but most of his fights against the better LWs were razor-close SDs.
 
Frankie deserved the decision in the rematch and Pettis/RDA were bad matchups for him. I don't see him beating Khabib and think he'd be 50/50 against the better LWs before and since (prime Tony, Gaethje, Islam, Eddie Alvarez, even prime BJ). He dominated Nate Diaz for some reason but most of his fights against the better LWs were razor-close SDs.
I don’t really see what hypotheticals or imaginary fantasy matchups have to do with it.

I rank Bendo as the #2 LW of all time. He’s got as many title defenses as Khabib or BJ Penn, and arguably has a better resume than both with wins over Cerrone x 2, Varner, Jim Miller, Clay Guida, Frankie x2 (yes I agree about their 2nd fight), Nate Diaz, Gil Melendez, Josh Thomson, Rustam Khabilov, and Patricio Pitbull.

That’s an insane body of work.
 
You could put a lot of his title run down to sheer luck when it came to decisions. His fights were razor thin and could’ve gone either way, no one saw him as a dominant champ.
He was not underrated he just had a very uninspiring run. He kind of reminds me of Tim Sylvia in the sense where on paper his legacy seems a lot better than what it really was.
 
You could put a lot of his title run down to sheer luck when it came to decisions. His fights were razor thin and could've gone either way, no one saw him as a dominant champ.
He was not underrated he just had a very uninspiring run. He kind of reminds me of Tim Sylvia in the sense where on paper his legacy seems a lot better than what it really was.
Yeah well you could do the same with "decision Dan" Hendo. And Hendo is a legend. Doesn't that make Bendo a great fighter? I think it does
 
