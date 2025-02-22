  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Rewatch Rewatched Arlovski VS browne.

Versez

Versez

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Dec 28, 2019
Messages
7,317
Reaction score
10,501
God it was violent, the violence was so much that i sense some kind of knockdown on my sofa when it happened, it was so much....

i have good memories of that fight.

 
And that was the fight arlovski was supposed to die.
 
sloppy AF but happy for Arlo
 
Lost my shit when I watched that live, Browne was still a top dog and Arlovksi was a decent underdog. Arlovski just said fuck it and threw caution to the wind.
 
Versez said:
God it was violent, the violence was so much that i sense some kind of knockdown on my sofa when it happened, it was so much....

i have good memories of that fight.

Click to expand...

Browne was Arlovski's bitch in that fight

GIF-20250222-142534-612.gif



I actually met Andrei at the XS nightclub later that night celebrating with his crew, which consisted of Andrei, 4 of his trainer wearing Adidas tracksuits and one blonde girl. I congratulated him on the win and he seemed quite concussed. My friend took a blurry picture of us that I can't find anymore. But it looks pretty similar to this

usZRR.jpg
 
Last edited:
I believe Andrei was the biggest underdog in his entire fight career against Browne. And that includes against Fedor, Ngannou, and Aspinall.

So it's really telling how big of an underdog he was in that fight.

Until last year apparently, when he was almost 45 years old on a two fight losing streak by finishes.
 
I feel like that was the last time we saw an animated Arlovski.

I can't remember if Travis was already training at sensei Edmunds gym

Arlovskis paper chin almost failed him in the fight. Look how many shots Travis took
 
Who doesn't love Browne getting beat up like a streethooker.

Too bad Arlovski gassed out in that bout for his next 24 fights.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,917
Messages
56,929,618
Members
175,463
Latest member
Mynameisjeff

Share this page

Back
Top