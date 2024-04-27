20falarVerdades
What Glover said after the fight:
"Jon is sneaky man, he is hard to hit. And I didn't feel like I hurt him,' he explained.
Of course, some other fights like Anthony Johnson were quick, but even in fights that I lost there were times that I felt like I hurt the guy or that I could win. You always think, "if I fight him again, I could do this differently or explore something more".
If I fought Jamahal Hill again, I'd explore more leg kicks. Jon Jones was the hardest guy because I felt like I didn't hurt him. Everything I threw, I was like "s**t I can't hurt this guy.
I kicked Jamahal's heels and leg and he felt it. With Jon Jones I couldn't get anything, it was tough. He was my hardest opponent."
This was one of Bones' best wins, for sure. That nasty shoulder crank was legendary