Media Rewatch: Ten years ago, Jon Jones dominated prime Glover Teixeira

20falarVerdades

20falarVerdades

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Aug 6, 2016
Messages
12,851
Reaction score
4,106



PS2RFXG.png


What Glover said after the fight:

"Jon is sneaky man, he is hard to hit. And I didn't feel like I hurt him,' he explained.

Of course, some other fights like Anthony Johnson were quick, but even in fights that I lost there were times that I felt like I hurt the guy or that I could win. You always think, "if I fight him again, I could do this differently or explore something more".

If I fought Jamahal Hill again, I'd explore more leg kicks. Jon Jones was the hardest guy because I felt like I didn't hurt him. Everything I threw, I was like "s**t I can't hurt this guy.

I kicked Jamahal's heels and leg and he felt it. With Jon Jones I couldn't get anything, it was tough. He was my hardest opponent."


This was one of Bones' best wins, for sure. That nasty shoulder crank was legendary
 
Glover becoming champion at 40 is a clear sign the division sucks compared to what it was 10 years ago. We had Jones, Cormier, Rumble, Gustafsson, Glover, Bader, and Phil Davis all in their primes and competing at the same time. Any of those guys would be champ today if they were in their prime. All of them had better wrestling than anyone competing in the division today. The only one who would potentially lose to the top fighters of today is Bader just based on his iffy chin.
 
USADA jones will be remembered as some mythical god in the 7th version of the matrix
 
Rumble also pieced up Texeira pretty bad. I am pretty confident Rumble and a whole lot of others would be champ in this era of LHW.
 
JJ is a piece of cr*p as a human being but he's the MMA Goat, unfortunately.
 
Eye-pokes aside, Jones popped Glover's shoulder in the first round... which gave him a pretty significant advantage for the rest of the fight.

I remember Jones being classy post-fight though... calling Glover a Beast for fighting with an injured shoulder and broken rib. Probably the classiest Jones had ever been after a win.

Prime Jon Jones was something else...
 
fedorthegoat777 said:
He had kids, a long term fiance and likes other women and strip clubs.

But sure, he is gay cause an internet nerd put out a video.
Click to expand...

Plus, Jones is considered to be an alpha male and handsome. Theorizers tend to pick guys that actual gay dudes want to date. No one ever says Danny Devito or Steve Buscemi are the gayest bastards on the planet. It's fan fic at best.
 
I like Glover as a fighter and he seemed to be a real good human being...However...IMO he was 3d or 4th worst champion in the "modern" UFC. Serra or Forrest probably the worst, then it's a tie between Glover and Bisping I think?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,143
Messages
55,469,845
Members
174,787
Latest member
Biden's Diaper

Share this page

Back
Top