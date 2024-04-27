Glover becoming champion at 40 is a clear sign the division sucks compared to what it was 10 years ago. We had Jones, Cormier, Rumble, Gustafsson, Glover, Bader, and Phil Davis all in their primes and competing at the same time. Any of those guys would be champ today if they were in their prime. All of them had better wrestling than anyone competing in the division today. The only one who would potentially lose to the top fighters of today is Bader just based on his iffy chin.