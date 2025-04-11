I love to hate on Bryce but despite taken a whooping he had his moments - besides the takedowns he had Illia backing up from a body shot in the second, he does have some decent offensive weapons.



It’s mainly that his standup defense is shit though, so if he can’t immediately pressure you and get you reacting to takedowns he has to brawl with you, and against hitters (Emmett/Topuria) that’s a bad idea.



Silva definitely a hitter but does have questionable TDD, though to be fair Jourdain likely surprised him with that approach - against Bryce he should be pretty aware of the main threat and Fight Nerds know how to

game plan.



The big worry is that Silva is kind of a flow fighter that lets his opponents do a bunch of stuff to get reads, not the smart approach against a guy that wants to grapple fuck you.