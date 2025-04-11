Southpoor97
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Mar 1, 2022
- Messages
- 423
- Reaction score
- 327
Watched this last night and it wasn't quite how I remembered it, it's quite insane how when you watch a fight live versus a replay how different your take away is.
Watching it live I wasn't surprised but was impressed by how easily Ilia seemed to deal with Bryce grappling, overpower him, and outstrike him with ease.
Watching it back, Bryce got walloped sure, but I was surprrised he got several takedowns and a minute or two of control that I didn't recall. I really suggest rewatching this if Ilia v Islam is made. I thought Ilia's defensive grappling would be too much and he would end up koing Islam, now I think he gets subbed early or controlled dominantly. Volk would never get controlled or taken down multiple times by Bryce.
