Watched this last night and it wasn't quite how I remembered it, it's quite insane how when you watch a fight live versus a replay how different your take away is.


Watching it live I wasn't surprised but was impressed by how easily Ilia seemed to deal with Bryce grappling, overpower him, and outstrike him with ease.

Watching it back, Bryce got walloped sure, but I was surprrised he got several takedowns and a minute or two of control that I didn't recall. I really suggest rewatching this if Ilia v Islam is made. I thought Ilia's defensive grappling would be too much and he would end up koing Islam, now I think he gets subbed early or controlled dominantly. Volk would never get controlled or taken down multiple times by Bryce.
 
Ilia did ok.

He was only takedown one time by Bryce and was able to stuff 8 tds.
 
Ilia smashed him im not disagreeing. Maybe it's just me though but after rewatching it, Ilia wasn't as invincible as i remembered

Not concerned how many takedowns he defended, the fact he even got taken down a few times and got couple minutes of control time against him in 2 rounds against Bryce Mitchell who is a smaller, worse grappler, with worse striking to set it up means Islams grappling is a major threat.
 
I think you overreacted to the second viewing with this MMAth about Volk.

No one is doubting that Islam would win the grappling, but Illia is also good on the ground, and better than Volk and Islam both standing. I don't know where you get an early submission, I doubt that. Islam will be tasked with holding him down for 5 rounds, and I think Illia has a good chance of catching him with a KO punch in that time.
 
Lol if this is MMAmath then EVERYTHING is MMA math because the only way to derive conclusions is based on previous fights and relative match ups unless you only use the eye test. The volk comment was based on a throwaway.


Definitely think Ilia has a strong shot, just his takedown defence isnt as brickwall as I assumed. In minute 3 of round 1 Ilia presented his back to get up against the fence, islam could put his hooks in and work for a RNC, its unlikely he will get it but not out of equation
 
I also rewatched it today and was surprised at bryce doing better than I remembered, he got a takedown in the final minute of round 1 and landed some decent kicks and punches to the body and took Ilia's punches surprisngly well until the damage accumulated in the 2nd round. Rewatching it makes me think the emmet loss is just an unfortunate timing thing(as well as short notice for bryce) and not representative of how good bryce really is
 
I love to hate on Bryce but despite taken a whooping he had his moments - besides the takedowns he had Illia backing up from a body shot in the second, he does have some decent offensive weapons.

It’s mainly that his standup defense is shit though, so if he can’t immediately pressure you and get you reacting to takedowns he has to brawl with you, and against hitters (Emmett/Topuria) that’s a bad idea.

Silva definitely a hitter but does have questionable TDD, though to be fair Jourdain likely surprised him with that approach - against Bryce he should be pretty aware of the main threat and Fight Nerds know how to
game plan.

The big worry is that Silva is kind of a flow fighter that lets his opponents do a bunch of stuff to get reads, not the smart approach against a guy that wants to grapple fuck you.
 
the thing is people improve. what happened then vs 1 person doesn't mean it will happen now vs another person.
 
I think LaBamba should do fine, unless he gets caught in a darce
 
