International Revolution in Bangladesh?

Student protest force longtime prime minister to flee.

Anyone else following this story? Compare this story versus Venezuela.

"A lot of people have lost their lives in this fight, which really began peacefully only over quotas in government jobs, but escalated because of mishandling by the government, by the absolute arrogance of the political leadership, by excesses of the security forces into something which was so angry and demanded that the prime minister step down."
 
She was a dictator supported by India (where she first fled) from what I read.

The quota system deprived the growing populous nations youth of career opportunities in the broader public sector. And quotas were apparently a huge percentage!! That level of affirmative action doesn’t work in this day and age
 
