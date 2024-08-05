Limeade
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Dec 5, 2008
- Messages
- 998
- Reaction score
- 726
Student protest force longtime prime minister to flee.
Anyone else following this story? Compare this story versus Venezuela.
"A lot of people have lost their lives in this fight, which really began peacefully only over quotas in government jobs, but escalated because of mishandling by the government, by the absolute arrogance of the political leadership, by excesses of the security forces into something which was so angry and demanded that the prime minister step down."
Anyone else following this story? Compare this story versus Venezuela.
"A lot of people have lost their lives in this fight, which really began peacefully only over quotas in government jobs, but escalated because of mishandling by the government, by the absolute arrogance of the political leadership, by excesses of the security forces into something which was so angry and demanded that the prime minister step down."
Last edited: