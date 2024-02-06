Revisiting Past Situations

I remember back in the day I met my former roommate and his girlfriend at this bar not too far from our spot after I got off work.



It was his girl’s turn to buy drinks so she went to the bar. This one cat in a leather NASCAR jacket approached her and started spitting game or what not. She mostly ignored him and then finally said she had a boyfriend waiting for her at our table. The guy comes over kind of nervous like and says he didn’t know she had a man and said everything is cool and left. At the time I thought the guy was just trying to play it cool so he wouldn’t get a beatdown from her bouncer boyfriend.



But in retrospect, I thought of something: when he approached her he didn’t introduce himself or ask her who she was there with. That’s the first thing you ask a woman you meet in a bar/club: her name and who she’s with so you know what chance you got. You gotta be smooth and charming at first contact



But this cat wasn’t trying to be smooth or charming. He was talking to her like they had met before. Didn’t even ask her name just came right at her full tilt. Dude wasn’t intoxicated and didn’t seem like a total sleaze ball. He walked away as soon as she told him her boyfriend was there.



My theory: she had probably hooked up with that guy recently and he saw her again and was like “what’s up baby! Wanna go for Round 2?” Why else would she stand there why this guy is in her personal space and talking dirty to her when they have never met? Her bouncer boyfriend and a big security guard were nearby if the guy got outta line. She came back to the table after he had gone with our drinks and wasn’t even bothered by it.



A man hitting on a pretty woman is nothing new. But you don’t talk like that to a woman you just met because you have no idea how she’ll respond. That’s also why he probably came over to our table because he wanted to know if her boyfriend knew anything. Why not just apologize to her and move along?



What y’all think? You think she was creeping or crept with homeboy? Just curious for some Sherbro opinions.