  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Revisiting eye pokes, Cejudo vs Song

CroCopsLHK

CroCopsLHK

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Aug 9, 2008
Messages
6,967
Reaction score
5,678
So I've heard a lot about Cejudo trying to game the system, Song's eye pokes being unintentional...

Despite the result, that's another can of worms. What i saw was Henry get poked and couldn't continue and Song won after that stoppage. I saw Cejudos eye bleed.

What caused the eyepoke, the innocuous outstretched hand, I've seen some referees try to dictate. I'd like to know if that should be a legal position. I mean I've heard of fighters trying to "feel distance" or maybe they want to keep their hands up and it takes more effort to have closed fists. The dynamic of the fight i saw was Henry was outsized and had no wrestling outside fakes, he got most his work done by darting in with combos. He was shorter and had to rush in, hence the eyepoke

I don't know what else he could've done but it seems a bit unfair. An exculpatiry factor is I don't believe Song has a history of eyepokes, but now I sort of see him as a Jon Jones. And I know Song was winning but it seemed a little close to me

I feel eyepokes should be worth a point with serious damage. I don't like the way things turned out with the TD. I know Henry gets a bad rap, he's on a loss streak and may have lost again, but i see nothing good for Song either
 
images
 
It's been a long time problem. I'm thinking of Browne vs Mittrione. You can't ask the fighter about it because why would they snitch on themselves. They want to win at all costs. I just want to know the truth. How to fix it

Fighters need to see and fights need to happen
 
CroCopsLHK said:
So I've heard a lot about Cejudo trying to game the system, Song's eye pokes being unintentional...

Despite the result, that's another can of worms. What i saw was Henry get poked and couldn't continue and Song won after that stoppage. I saw Cejudos eye bleed.

What caused the eyepoke, the innocuous outstretched hand, I've seen some referees try to dictate. I'd like to know if that should be a legal position. I mean I've heard of fighters trying to "feel distance" or maybe they want to keep their hands up and it takes more effort to have closed fists. The dynamic of the fight i saw was Henry was outsized and had no wrestling outside fakes, he got most his work done by darting in with combos. He was shorter and had to rush in, hence the eyepoke

I don't know what else he could've done but it seems a bit unfair. An exculpatiry factor is I don't believe Song has a history of eyepokes, but now I sort of see him as a Jon Jones. And I know Song was winning but it seemed a little close to me

I feel eyepokes should be worth a point with serious damage. I don't like the way things turned out with the TD. I know Henry gets a bad rap, he's on a loss streak and may have lost again, but i see nothing good for Song either
Click to expand...
The second he continued to hold his fingers out, Song should have lost a point.
Henry was losing but it's a 5 round fight and he could have made something happen.
 
Two ways to go about it.
1. Eye poke - immediate point taken.
2. Eye poke - strict warning, if fingers is out stretch again, point taken, regardless if it causes a second eye poke.

I'm a kind person, so probably prefer #2 to give a benefit of a doubt for first foul. But won't be angry if #1 was set a rule.

EDIT:
No fighters should be allowed to charge forward, or backward with hand stretched out at the head position of the opponent. Muay Thai Plum only allowed when in standing/grappling position I guess, but tbh we rarely see it now.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TerraRayzing
Does Prime Cejudo beat Sterling, Merab and Song?
2
Replies
34
Views
553
HHJ
HHJ
R
AI analyzes Jones eye pokes
2 3
Replies
41
Views
2K
z99
z99

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,365
Messages
56,959,728
Members
175,485
Latest member
Gastromrepublic

Share this page

Back
Top