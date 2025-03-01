Revisiting eye pokes, Cejudo vs Song

So I've heard a lot about Cejudo trying to game the system, Song's eye pokes being unintentional...



Despite the result, that's another can of worms. What i saw was Henry get poked and couldn't continue and Song won after that stoppage. I saw Cejudos eye bleed.



What caused the eyepoke, the innocuous outstretched hand, I've seen some referees try to dictate. I'd like to know if that should be a legal position. I mean I've heard of fighters trying to "feel distance" or maybe they want to keep their hands up and it takes more effort to have closed fists. The dynamic of the fight i saw was Henry was outsized and had no wrestling outside fakes, he got most his work done by darting in with combos. He was shorter and had to rush in, hence the eyepoke



I don't know what else he could've done but it seems a bit unfair. An exculpatiry factor is I don't believe Song has a history of eyepokes, but now I sort of see him as a Jon Jones. And I know Song was winning but it seemed a little close to me



I feel eyepokes should be worth a point with serious damage. I don't like the way things turned out with the TD. I know Henry gets a bad rap, he's on a loss streak and may have lost again, but i see nothing good for Song either