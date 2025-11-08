The private intelligence operation that has targeted the woman at the centre of the UN inquiry is said to have commenced earlier this year, when Highgate was commissioned by Qataris.



A small group of senior Highgate employees was made aware the ultimate client for the project was the Qatari unit, according to evidence reviewed by the Guardian. The funding was regarded as highly sensitive. Executives involved in the project were careful to refer to its client as the “client country” or “Q country”.



A document seen by the Guardian suggests that at one stage during the operation Highgate sought information that would link the alleged victim and her family members with Israel or its intelligence agencies.



Highgate engaged a specialist firm, Elicius Intelligence, to assist with its information gathering about the woman, her child, her husband and his parents. Highgate also asked the company to investigate other ICC officials who had been involved in the court’s response to the allegations.