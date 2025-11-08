LeonardoBjj
Exclusive: Woman who accused Karim Khan of misconduct was subject of covert operation involving two British private intelligence firms
Harry Davies andHenry Dyer
The woman who alleges she was sexually abused by the chief prosecutor of the international criminal court has been targeted by private intelligence firms as part of a covert operation said to have taken place on behalf of Qatar.
The Guardian can reveal details of the intrusive operation, which has obtained sensitive information about the woman, who works at the ICC, and her family members.
According to leaked files seen by the Guardian and people familiar with the operation, one of the firms sought her passport details and other sensitive information, including about her child.
A core aim of the intelligence firms was to find evidence that could be used to undermine her credibility and the abuse claims she has made against the ICC prosecutor, Karim Khan.
Khan, a prominent British lawyer, has denied the abuse allegations and people close to him have suggested the claims are part of an Israel-backed smear campaign in response to his decision in 2024 to obtain an arrest warrant for the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.
The private intelligence operation was led by Highgate, a discreet company based in London’s Mayfair district. It describes itself as a “strategic advisory firm” that advises chief executives and political leaders to manage “high-stakes issues”.
Working with at least one other firm, Highgate sought to establish connections between the woman and Israel. However, documents seen by the Guardian suggest no such evidence was found.
People familiar with the activities of the private intelligence firms said its operation was commissioned by a high-level diplomatic unit within the Qatari state.
Khan’s alleged victim told the Guardian she was appalled by the “disturbing” operation. “The idea that private intelligence firms have been instructed to target me is as incomprehensible as it is heartbreaking.”
In a statement to the Guardian, Highgate confirmed it had worked on an operation related to the ICC but said it had not “acted against any individual”. It denied the project was paid or commissioned by the “government of Qatar”.
Details about a Qatari unit’s apparent involvement in the spy operation – which also appears to have targeted other ICC officials – is the latest twist in the saga relating to the prosecutor that has thrown the court into an unprecedented crisis.
Khan’s decision to seek warrants for Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant for alleged crimes in Gaza has made him and the court a target for the US and Israel.
The abuse allegations have further complicated his tenure as prosecutor. He has stepped aside pending a UN inquiry into his conduct.
The Guardian has seen no evidence that Khan had any personal involvement in the operation. However, people familiar with the operation said Highgate met Khan’s representatives, raising questions about the purpose of the meeting.
