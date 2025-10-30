ChatGPT conclusions for those that would like something even shorter :



Leaked documents reveal that through its $1.2 billion Project Nimbus deal, Israel secured an exceptional level of control over Google and Amazon, effectively allowing it to override standard legal and ethical limits. The contract includes a secret “winking” system requiring the companies to secretly notify Israel—via coded payments—when compelled by foreign courts, including those in the US, to hand over Israeli data. This mechanism enables Israel to bypass gag orders and monitor foreign access to its information, giving it influence even over US legal processes. The agreement also forbids Google and Amazon from ever restricting Israel’s access to their cloud services, regardless of how the technology is used, underscoring Israel’s unusually strong grip over two of the world’s biggest tech giants.