Koya
Revealed: Israel demanded Google and Amazon use secret ‘wink’ to sidestep legal orders
Israeli officials invented a requirement for the companies to send coded messages to its government revealing the identities of the countries they had been compelled to hand over Israeli data to, but were gagged from saying so. Composite: Rita Liu/The Guardian/Getty Images
The tech giants agreed to extraordinary terms to clinch a lucrative contract with the Israeli government, documents show
When Google and Amazon negotiated a major $1.2bn cloud-computing deal in 2021, their customer – the Israeli government – had an unusual demand: agree to use a secret code as part of an arrangement that would become known as the “winking mechanism”.
Summary of the article :
Leaked documents reveal that Israel required Google and Amazon to accept a secret “winking mechanism” as part of their $1.2 billion Project Nimbus cloud-computing contract signed in 2021.
1. The secret “winking” system
- Israel feared that foreign governments could legally compel Google or Amazon to hand over Israeli data stored in their clouds.
- Because the companies are often gagged by court orders and cannot inform clients about such disclosures, Israel devised a coded payment system.
- If either company was forced to hand over Israeli data to another country, it had to secretly notify Israel by sending a payment matching that country’s phone dialing code (e.g., 1,000 shekels for the US, 3,900 for Italy).
- If they could not even reveal which country was involved, they had to send 100,000 shekels.
- Legal experts warned this could violate secrecy laws in the US and other jurisdictions.
2. Israel’s strict controls over the companies
- The Nimbus contract forbids Google and Amazon from restricting or cutting off Israel’s access to their cloud services, even if used for human rights abuses or military surveillance.
- Israel inserted these clauses fearing that the companies could later bow to activist or shareholder pressure, or to foreign legal action, over Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.
- Essentially, Israel can use Google and Amazon’s technology without limitations, including for military and intelligence purposes.
3. Context and reactions
- The deal contrasts with Microsoft, which lost the bid partly because it refused such conditions. Recently, Microsoft even cut off the Israeli military’s access to certain tools used for mass surveillance in Gaza.
- Both Google and Amazon deny any wrongdoing, saying they comply with all legal obligations and do not evade court orders.
- Israel’s finance ministry insists the claims are “baseless” and that the companies are bound by “stringent contractual obligations safeguarding Israel’s vital interests.”
In short:
To secure Israel’s massive Nimbus cloud contract, Google and Amazon allegedly agreed to secretly signal when they hand over Israeli data to foreign authorities and to never restrict Israel’s cloud access, regardless of human rights or legal concerns.
Full article : https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/oct/29/google-amazon-israel-contract-secret-code