  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

International Revealed: drug cartels force migrant children to work as foot soldiers in Europe’s booming cocaine trade

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@Black
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
5,297
Reaction score
6,509
Guardian investigation shows white powder trail linking hundreds of vulnerable African minors with ruthless gangs

images


Hundreds of unaccompanied child migrants across Europe are being forced to work as soldiers for increasingly powerful drug cartels to meet the continent’s soaring appetite for cocaine, a Guardian investigation has found.

EU police forces have warned of industrial-scale exploitation of African children by cocaine networks operating in western Europe in cities including Paris and Brussels as they seek to expand Europe’s £10bn cocaine market.

Child protection agencies warned that cocaine gangs, which are exploiting the “unlimited” supply of vulnerable African children at their disposal, are using brutal means to control their victims, including torture and rape if they fail to sell enough drugs.

Sources told the Guardian that London may be next after police recently found a number of Moroccan and Algerian children, seemingly victims of torture, who they believe were trafficked into the country by cocaine gangs.
hqdefault.jpg

Concern over the level of exploitation was so great that in March, EU police forces – along with UK and UN agencies and Europol – met to discuss how to tackle the exploitation and trafficking of African children by drugs networks based in western Europe.


A separate recent assessment by EU police forces investigating serious organised crime and human trafficking concluded: “Sweden, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and France presented several concrete cases of the exploitation of hundreds of north African minors, recruited by drug trafficking networks to sell narcotics.”

Other sources believe the true figure could run into the thousands, with the latest police data showing 15,928 unaccompanied children arrived in Europe in 2022, many of whom subsequently went missing.

A recent document by the Belgian federal police for Europol stated: “Thousands of unaccompanied foreign minors cross the EU’s borders every year, disappearing without any traceable trail. Many of them are ‘captured’ by criminal circles to exploit them, which worsens their traumas.”
hqdefault.jpg

Eric Garbar, head of human trafficking and smuggling at the Belgian federal judicial police, is one of the officers leading attempts to tackle the exploitation of unaccompanied children by criminal networks. He said: “With African minors, essentially Moroccan and Algerian, the most important area is the exploitation by OCGs [organised crime groups] involved in criminal activities such as drug trafficking.

“What we have in the EU is an unstoppable low-cost human resource from Africa.”

Police cite the Moroccan “Mocro Maffia” as a prime exploiter of the children. The organisation includes several of Europe’s largest cocaine trafficking cartels, who work directly with South American producers. The group is thought to be active at Belgium port of Antwerp, the main gateway for cocaine into Europe.

The Mocro Maffia is notoriously brutal, issuing threats to Belgium’s justice minister and, in the Netherlands, to the Dutch crown princess. Earlier this year, a number of its members involved in a series of gangland killings were jailed for life.
images

- This drug will make you tolerate Coldplay!

Police have evidence that children are trafficked direct from Morocco to the cocaine networks in Europe, many lured by social media and promises of a better life.

“The Mocro Maffia understand that in their country of origin they have at their disposal unlimited human resources,” said Garber.

Caroline Vrijens, the Flemish children’s rights commissioner, said African children were the “most vulnerable” in Europe and called for urgent action from the authorities to tackle the issue.

https://www.theguardian.com/global-...tels-foot-soldiers-soaring-cocaine-use-europe
 

Beaten and tortured: the north African children paying a bloody price for Europe’s insatiable appetite for cocaine​


Maddalena Chiarenza never quite knows what state the children will be in when they arrive at her door. She has seen terrible injuries. Black eyes, missing teeth. A broken jaw.
maxresdefault.jpg

Batman: - Are you exploring children, scum? Who do you thjink you are? Roman Polanski?
“They suffer such regular violence,” says Chiarenza, whose Brussels-based NGO, SOS Jeune, cares for unaccompanied Moroccan and Algerian children.

A short walk from the NGO’s office near the Eurostar terminal, ragged groups of north African children are a common sight. Some walk through the streets like zombies, after being fed Rivotril, a potent benzodiazepine.

Chiarenza says that other than a handful of NGOs such as SOS Jeune, these children have few friends. Nobody wants to take responsibility for their care.
images

Some of the children the NGO has cared for have since died; through sickness, murder or suicide; Chiarenza says at least five in the past three years. Another 23 children it has had contact with are in prison, some on drug offences.

On the surface, the plight of these unaccompanied child migrants, and hundreds of others like them throughout Europe, is a testament to the failure of governments across the continent to provide help and assistance to the most vulnerable victims of the global migration crisis.

589d5da9dd0895dc548b4a91

Left Boomerang: Bat Onslaught! Righ Boomerang: Bat-armageddom!
Dig deeper and these children tell a different story, an untold narrative of Europe’s growing addiction to chemical formula C17H21NO4 – cocaine.

A Guardian investigation has found that hundreds, if not thousands, of African children have been trafficked into Europe’s booming cocaine trade, small cogs in a £10bn criminal industry that is transporting vast quantities of the drug from the Andean rainforests to increasing numbers of customers across the continent.

Police intelligence identifies an “unlimited” supply of vulnerable child labour trafficked from north Africa to work for Europe’s top-tier cocaine networks.

In March, senior police officers convened a secret meeting in Brussels. Present were officers from 25 EU countries along with the UK, Europol, the EU border force, Frontex, the UN refugee agency and the European Commission.
news-service-s3-amazonaws-com-film-batman-actors-77dc-f-11e6-b4ff-ac2cf509efe5.jpg

- We need to protect those children, Clark. Cant let them get adopted by P Diddy or work at Nicholeondeon tv shows!
On the agenda: the exploitation of unaccompanied African children by powerful international drug syndicates based in western Europe.

“We have evidence that these foreign minors are exploited in large numbers in the EU by OCGs [organised crime groups] involved in drug trafficking,” says a police source who was present.
15400_1.jpg

Batman - I'm going to Belgium, meet this contry biggest hero: Jean Claude Van Damme!
The phenomenon, police say, is on an industrial scale. Investigators looking into the mass recruitment of minors by cocaine networks in Belgium quickly realised their modus operandi was being replicated throughout Europe.

A Belgian police document chronicles a recent briefing by European officers investigating organised crime and human trafficking: “Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and France presented several concrete cases of the exploitation of hundreds of north African minors, recruited by drug trafficking networks to sell narcotics.”
tumblr_o6gnuppN1A1sdq8jpo1_1280.jpg


The cocaine networks are particularly brutal, say police. Children are told to sell a set quota of drugs or risk being gang raped. Videos confirm the threat is real. Others are forced to have sex with adults to secure a place in a squat. A report for Dutch justice officials found such “networks” ruled by savagery. It says: “The [networks] force them to do things; many of the boys have been raped and filmed when being raped.”

Retribution is guaranteed. One child caught by Brussels police selling drugs was found two days later covered in bruises. A punishment beating.

Some have fled Belgium; terrified they will be killed because they owed money from dealing.

A number are converted into child soldiers: proxies ordered to attack rival drug gangs, usually with knives.

“We find them with horrific injuries, deep blade wounds that they try to treat themselves,” says a Brussels social worker.
diamond-select-toys-jean-claude-van-damme-gallery-tournament.jpg

The latest Europol intelligence confirms the “abusive” hiring of children by such networks to target rivals. It says: “They recruit minors for the commission of violent attacks to intimidate non-collaborative actors.”

One of Europe’s most senior officers investigating the exploitation of such children warns that the threat is most pronounced for minors from two African countries.

A veteran of 30 years experience, Belgian judicial commissioner Eric Garbar says: “Moroccan and Algerian minors are particularly vulnerable and are most commonly exploited by OCGs involved in criminal activities like drug trafficking.”

Concern has recently surfaced in London. Meetings involving police and child protection officials are attempting to establish the criminal network behind a number of Moroccan and Algerian children found horribly disfigured. The youngsters, say sources, were tortured.
 
Youssef knew it would be different, but arriving in Europe was like landing on another planet. “You don’t know the language, the values, the customs – or anybody. It’s a big shock.” Having fled the Moroccan city of Salé and an abusive father, Youssef was vulnerable when, aged 15, he reached Spain and headed to Brussels.

Belgium’s children’s rights commissioner Caroline Vrijens describes boys such as Youssef as “the most vulnerable” minors on the continent.
ba1c62b2359f3f070175d2b3db90de17.jpg

- Batman, Van Damme, Robin and Super-Man started going to parties with horrible eletronic music!

Drug gangs would concur. Criminals in Europe approached me but I always refused,” says Youssef. Others were less resolute. Some of Youssef’s friends have simply disappeared.

“They are at the mercy of organised crime groups,” states a Belgian police document sent to Europol last December, adding: “… to whom they turn like shipwrecked sailors drawn by the reassuring light of a lighthouse”.

The brightest, biggest, lighthouse belongs to a Moroccan cocaine network colloquially known as the “Mocro Maffia”. It controls much of the turf around the Brussels Eurostar terminal. More germane is its control of Europe’s second largest container port, 30 miles north.
2014-10-13-lego-rave.jpg

Antwerp has become the continent’s main gateway for cocaine shipped from South America, hidden among the 12m containers passing through each year.

Last year, authorities seized a record 116 tonnes of cocaine at the port. A lot still gets through: according to reports, just 1% or 2% of containers coming into Antwerp are searched by officials. And each tonne that does make it past the authorities, tightens the Mocro Maffia’s grip and furthers its project to meet Europe’s growing demand for the drug.

lego.png

Analysts say that Europe’s increasingly powerful cocaine gangs, such as the Mocro Maffia, are now working directly with the South American cartels to encourage cocaine production to reach record levels.

The sheer volume of the cocaine pipeline from South America to Europe is keeping prices low and quality high. Compared with the 1990s, the street price of cocaine is equivalent to £20 a gram.

“It’s a more affordable, purer product than 20, 30 years ago,” said Tim Surmont, an analyst at the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction.

Consumers have responded accordingly: four times more Europeans use cocaine than two decades ago.
hq720.jpg

But market growth also needs manpower. The Mocro Maffia were not sluggish to appreciate that undocumented, unaccompanied children such as Youssef make ideal, cheap and disposable street-drug sellers.

A recent Belgian police report, shared with Europol, cites the “Mokkro [sic] Maffia” as a structured criminal network that “no longer hesitates to exploit minors to enrich themselves”.

The pool of labour is significant. Last year police referred 623 unaccompanied children from Morocco and Algeria to Brussels’ safeguarding service. Others melt away, never to be found.

Tijana Popovic of Child Focus in Brussels recorded 332 “worrying” disappearances of unaccompanied minors in Brussels last year, including a cohort aged 11 and 12.

Garbar, in a police report, states that thousands of unaccompanied children enter Europe each year and “disappear without any traceable trail”.

He adds: “Many of them are ‘captured’ by criminal circles.”
51mKHiE6COL._AC_UF350,350_QL80_.jpg

Aside from Brussels, many vanish in Paris. Last year, police disrupted a large-scale drug network in the Barbès area that exploited Algerian children.

More recently, London has emerged as a source of concern, with police and child protection experts meeting to discuss an alarming new trend. Highly vulnerable Moroccan children, seemingly controlled by criminals, have been found in at least four north London boroughs.

During February and March, British Transport Police found nine Moroccan or Algerian children who required urgent safeguarding. Five were found on London’s rail or underground network.

Det Supt Arlene Wilson says:
“We identified children and vulnerable people on the railway network who we consider to be victims of exploitation and modern-day slavery.”
2a00b17d012fe640123139268817.jpeg

Police investigating the issue have, say sources, raided an address in Finsbury Park, north London. The authorities were forced to move quickly. Not only were the children vulnerable: they were being abused.

“The young people identified in the UK seemed to have quite severe wounds; indicators they’ve been subjected to high levels of violence,” says a child protection source. “Violent assault as a method of control.”

Amin turns, squinting in the sun, his face crisscrossed with scars he refuses to discuss. Behind him, a six-metre fence separates Morocco from the Spanish enclave of Melilla. For three years, like hundreds of other unaccompanied minors, Amin has survived by selling tissues to dock-workers in the port of Beni Ansar, playing cat and mouse while evading authorities keen to eject him.

Over the fence lies Europe. Freedom. Soon, surely, he will scale the fence?
lbm12.jpg

- Nobody cares that we kill some bad-guys, were Christopher reeve and Michael Keaton!

“I want to help my family, go to Europe. I want to change my life,” says the 13-year-old, who left home to search for work after his father died.

Youssef passed through this way too, climbing the fence, lying low in a rescue boat bound for Spain. Most hide in trucks, often exploiting the chaos of events such as the Paris-Dakar rally. A number are trafficked direct to cocaine networks based in cities such as Brussels, say police.

Criminal syndicates are adept at using social media to lure children such as Youssef and Amin. Platforms host harraga channels linked to drug networks promising a better life in Europe.

Harraga means “to burn” in Arabic, a nod to the destruction of personal documents to avoid identification once in Europe. Children such as Amin call themselves harragas – burners.

Police say the Mocro Maffia is in no danger of running out of burners.
van-damme-johnny-cage.jpg

“The Mocro Maffia understand that in their country of origin they have at their disposal unlimited human resources. What we have in the EU is an unstoppable low-cost human resource from Africa,” says Garbar.

At some stage, officers expect the source of young, cheap labour from Africa to widen further, increasingly exploiting children from states such as Sudan. Cocaine networks have been quick to capitalise on the tumult in Afghanistan. During the Brussels meeting in March, police shared evidence of Afghan children as young as 12 being trafficked en masse into Europe’s cocaine capital, Antwerp.

Back in Brussels, armed police are herding young Moroccans away from the Eurostar terminal. June’s European elections are close: semi comatose children peddling coke is not a great look for the capital of EU politics.

A separate police operation will soon be announced to tackle the trafficking of African children into Europe’s cocaine cartels.

More broadly, a change in policing mindset is required, says Garbar. Arresting the child street dealers makes zero difference. The district surrounding the Eurostar has seen 2,000 drug-related arrests over the past six months without any apparent impact on cocaine supply.
hq720.jpg

Youssef urges a humane solution, one that harnesses the children’s durability.

“To live and survive life on the street you have to be strong. They need to be seen as human, given a chance away from crime.”

Youssef is proof they can prosper. Now 25, he has lived in Belgium for six years and works for the Red Cross.
550x310.jpg

Garbar warns that failure to assimilate such vulnerable children will end with Europe paying a high price. Today’s 12-year-old street dealers are tomorrow’s narco-bosses.

“Once they are adults, these young people will be a threat to our societies. They are ill-adapted to our lifestyles and have been unable to benefit from protection and appropriate care by our states.

“These young people will continue their criminal activities and grow in power. If we don’t act against this phenomenon then, in 10, 15, 20 years, we are going to face one of our most important problems.”

*Some names have been changed

https://www.theguardian.com/global-...children-beaten-tortured-europe-cocaine-gangs
 
I dont like to judge people, but I do lose a lot of respect for anyone who uses cocaine, given that it is common knowledge how fucked up that supply chain is.
 
freakroor said:
I dont like to judge people, but I do lose a lot of respect for anyone who uses cocaine, given that it is common knowledge how fucked up that supply chain is.
Click to expand...
- I do think about that a lot to be honest. That even illegal steroids do the same route of meth for example. I would like to know about it, or find weres to read about it.
 
Those unaccompanied youth should not be in Europe to begin with.
 
So migrant criminal gangs who border hopped and were rewarded for their bad behaviour with an EU citizenship are now exploiting the youth of their own countries of origin to sell drugs to EU citizens, and in the making creating a new drug addiction epidemic for the countries that generously welcomed them. Yeah, sounds about right. All according to plan I assume.
 
It's pretty tragic. I don't know if the cocaine trade in the US ever relied on the wholesale abuse of minors. I guess it's something that the CIA got right.
udYAa2.gif


More seriously, I often wonder how bad it has to get before we truly take a chainsaw to cocaine production and smuggling. How much tragedy can the developed world just ignore along the way?
 
panamaican said:
It's pretty tragic. I don't know if the cocaine trade in the US ever relied on the wholesale abuse of minors. I guess it's something that the CIA got right.
udYAa2.gif


More seriously, I often wonder how bad it has to get before we truly take a chainsaw to cocaine production and smuggling. How much tragedy can the developed world just ignore along the way?
Click to expand...
The cocaine trade in Colombia was once controlled byjust a few major players. As a result of a fragmentation ofthe criminal landscape following the demobilization ofthe Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia (FARC)in 2016, it now involves criminal groups of all sizes,structures and objectives.

But, signs of consolidation ofsome of these groups have recently emerged.These developments have led to an increasing presenceof foreign actors in Colombia. Mexican and Balkancriminal groups have moved closer to the centre ofproduction to gain access to supplies and wholesalequantities of cocaine.


https://www.unodc.org/documents/data-and-analysis/cocaine/Global_cocaine_report_2023.pdf

Cocaine City? Gang wars on the rise as drug dealers fight for territory in EU capital Brussels​


BY SAMUEL PETREQUIN
Updated 11:22 AM BRT, February 15, 2024

SAINT-GILLES, Belgium (AP) — Cocaine and crack keep flowing. Shootings among rival gangs rage close to the very heart of Brussels. Police seize drugs and arrest traffickers almost daily. But dealers keep coming back, and the population is fed up.

As record amounts of cocaine are being seized in Europe, drug-related violent crime is becoming increasingly visible in the European Union’s capital city.

“We’re up against mafia-like organizations,” said Jean Spinette, mayor of the Saint-Gilles district, where one man was killed early Wednesday in the culmination of several days of fighting among drug dealers.

One of the Saint-Gilles shootings took place on Tuesday, a day of celebrations before Lent when many schools are closed to allow children to take to the streets.

The series of incidents has alarmed the whole nation.

“We should continue to invest in security,” Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden told reporters on Thursday. “The events of the last few days show that this is not an unnecessary luxury.”

With Antwerp the main gateway for Latin American cocaine cartels into the continent, gang violence has been rife in the Belgian port city for years. With drug use on the rise across the whole country, federal authorities say trafficking is rapidly penetrating society.

Nearly every day, the Brussels public prosecutor’s office announces new arrests and large drug and cash seizures.

“It’s clear that these are serious matters that are taken very seriously,” the office said.

The increasing spread of crack cocaine and open dealing and use of drugs in some central neighborhoods over the past year have exacerbated an already bad situation to the point that petty theft, fights and harassment of tourists have become everyday headline news in the nation of 11.5 million.

In 2023, seven people were killed and 131 injured in Brussels in drug-related violence, according to police figures quoted by Le Soir newspaper. Last year, the federal police dedicated nearly 25% of its investigation capacity to drug-related cases across the country, according to new data released Thursday.

Spinette said urgent action is needed to combat criminal organizations with cross-border links. In Brussels, the influence of mobsters from Albania and the French city of Marseille is particularly strong.

“I’m convinced that the police and the justice system can be successful against this problem,” Justice Minister Paul Van Tigchelt said.

Last year, an alleged drug lord from Marseille was arrested in Brussels. The man was the subject of two European arrest warrants, one of which followed a 12-year prison sentence.

“We’re not talking about a little neighborhood deal, a little side business,” Spinette said, speaking to RTBF media network. He said the problem should be tackled upstream by dismantling networks and urged authorities to prosecute criminals faster to avoid a “feeling of impunity.”

Despite gentrification along some tony streets filled with shops, bars and restaurants, large swaths of Saint-Gilles remain poor. Its central location also makes it a convenient location for dealers, and it is often described by residents and officials as a “drugs drive-in.”

The mayor said traffickers return just a few hours after a shooting, angering residents.

“They have the impression that nothing is being done,” Spinette said. “The dealers move back in a minute. There’s a feeling of total impunity. A feeling that they’re safe from everything, that they’re taunting the police.”

The killing Wednesday took place near a square that has become a gathering point for drug addicts and dealers. Following police operations last year to clean Belgium’s major rail gateway, the Brussels Midi Station, the Porte de Hal zone has seen an influx of users who disrupt the lives of residents and shop owners.

“It really went downwards in the space of four, five months,” said a business owner who asked not to be identified for safety reasons. “The other day, a guy was injecting himself close to my shop. There is another bloke who often comes to the shop with his face bloodied. And so many owners here have had their store windows smashed. This is unbearable.”

https://apnews.com/article/belgium-drugs-violence-brussels-cocaine-14a1b6cb06fea23e4acb4ec52b77df6b
 
Flagship-2023-Cocaine-Seizures-in-Latin-America-and-the-Caribbean-InSight-Crime-1-1024x835.jpg

Record cocaine production and high demand for the drug contributed to criminal violence across Latin America and the Caribbean in 2023, as traffickers established new routes to bypass increasing interdiction efforts.

Two countries are indicative of how drug trafficking remains a major driver of violence in the region. Ecuador continues to seize historic amounts of cocaine and in 2023 had its most violent year on record as drug trafficking groups competed for strategic routes. Costa Rica was similarly impacted, with its homicide rate increasing by 41% year-on-year amid an ongoing struggle to control cocaine trafficking through its ports.

But some countries saw major increases in cocaine seizures while being spared violence. In places like Bolivia and Peru, where much of the world’s coca leaf is grown, authorities seized more cocaine last year than in 2022, while homicides stayed low. Nonetheless, the seizures for both those production nations combined were less than Ecuador, raising questions about their capacity and commitment.

And in the Caribbean, home to many of the region’s most violent nations, increased interdiction efforts in traditional cocaine hubs like the Dominican Republic have driven drug trafficking organizations (DTOs) to shift to different transit points for their cocaine consignments.

Colombia​

In Colombia, the world’s perennial top cocaine producer, authorities seized 739.5 tons of cocaine, 450 tons of which were confiscated in international territories, according to the Defense Ministry. This is a 12.1% increase over the 659 tons seized in 2022.

The increase in cocaine seizures is a result of the government prioritizing interdiction as production continues to rise. This is part of the government’s broader drug policy, which aims to shift the focus away from coca growers and cocaine consumers while boosting the government’s ability to seize drug shipments and capture key members of drug trafficking rings.

Throughout Colombia, large coca leaf harvests created a substantial increase in supply. This, combined with the multitude of trafficking routes moving the drug out of the country and the uncertainty driven by continued fighting in Colombia’s cultivation zones, caused coca prices to collapse.

Peru​

Peru, the world’s second-most important producer, seized 4.4% less cocaine, but 53% more coca base in 2023 compared to the previous year. Coca production has expanded beyond traditional hubs, such as the Valley of the Apurímac, Ene, and Mantaro Rivers (Valle de los Ríos Apurímac, Ene y Mantaro – VRAEM) into Indigenous lands and the border departments of Loreto, Ucayali, and Puno. Moving beyond the rough terrain of the VRAEM to areas along the Brazilian and Bolivian borders allows easier transport to consumer markets, principally through the Brazilian routes.

Bolivia​

Bolivia saw a dramatic 62% increase in cocaine seizures from 2022 to 2023. The country seized 33 tons of cocaine in 2023, compared to 20.3 in 2022, according to data from Bolivia’s anti-narcotics police (Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Narcotráfico – FELCN).

The government increased its focus on seizures as part of its 2021-2025 security plan, aiming to conduct 10,000 operations in 2023. The plan also focused on eradicating coca crops outside permitted growing areas and more inspections for companies that deal in precursor chemicals. Authorities eradicated 10,302 hectares of coca in 2023, a slight increase over last year’s figure of 10,260.

Venezuela​

Venezuela seized 43.7 tons of cocaine in 2023, an increase of 34% compared to the seven-year low of 32.6 tons seized in 2022. However, Venezuelan government figures have been opaque and unreliable in the past.

The state of Zulia accounted for 62% of cocaine seizures in 2023, equivalent to more than all the cocaine seized in 2022. Zulia lies across the border from Colombia’s Catatumbo region, the largest coca cultivation center in Colombia.

Increasingly sophisticated laboratories are being found more frequently, especially in Zulia, as Colombian guerrilla groups seek to evade the operations of Colombian security forces.

Honduras​

Honduras saw a dramatic 93% drop in cocaine seizures from 2022 to 2023. The country confiscated only 470 kilograms in 2023 compared to 7.1 tons the previous year, according to data from the National Police. While these figures suggest that the country is losing predominance as a transit point, the government’s efforts to eradicate coca crops indicate coca cultivation has taken root in the country. In 2023, Honduran authorities eradicated 4.7 million coca bushes, down from 2022’s record 6.5 million, but still massively higher than 2021’s half a million plants.

Guatemala​

Guatemala seized 5 tons of cocaine in 2023, compared to 5.9 the previous year. This 14.6% decrease in cocaine seizures suggests a shift in routes from Central America to Caribbean nations, like Jamaica. Cultivation of coca crops seems to be an emerging trend in Guatemala, as authorities nearly doubled the amount of coca plants destroyed, reaching 7.9 million, compared to around 4 million in 2022.

While the eradication of millions of plants in Central American countries is striking, coca cultivation in Honduras and Guatemala remains incipient, and pales in comparison to the major growers in the Andes. Moreover, conversion of the coca leaf into cocaine is low or non-existent, suggesting that these nations are still far from matching the rate of alkaloid production in Colombia, Peru, and Bolivia.

Brazil remains the most important transit point on South America’s Atlantic coast, seizing more cocaine than Argentina, Guyana, Suriname, Uruguay, and Venezuela combined. Cocaine seizures decreased in Paraguay and Uruguay, suggesting weak anti-trafficking controls. Multiple loads that passed seemingly undetected through those countries were later seized in reception points in Europe.

Panama and Costa Rica, traditional transit points in the cocaine pipeline to the United States, witnessed a decrease in cocaine seizures. However, exceptionally large seizures in Caribbean territories like Jamaica may suggest a shift in routes.

Ecuador​

Ecuador seized nearly 200 tons of cocaine in 2023, second only to Colombia. Located between Peru and Colombia, two of the world’s main cocaine producers, Ecuador has become an important exit point from South America. The increase in production in neighboring countries, and the profits derived from this market, was associated with a notable increase in homicides in Ecuador. The murder rate went from 6 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2016 to 44.5 per 100,000 in 2023.

As authorities seize more cocaine flowing through Ecuador, homicides have similarly increased


The city of Durán, in the southwest of the country, has become one of the main storage points for cocaine. Its proximity to the major port of Guayaquil makes it attractive to drug traffickers, who contaminate shipments traveling to and from port terminals along the Guayas River with drugs.

Panama​

Panama confiscated 95.67 tons of cocaine in 2023. While this figure is 12% lower than in 2022, the Central American nation still seized more cocaine than any country besides Colombia and Ecuador. The drop in traffic through the Panama Canal due to a lack of rainfall is one of the factors causing the decrease in seizures. The operational capacity of the strait that connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans went from 38 vessels daily under optimal conditions, to 32 in July, 31 in November, and 24 in January.

Nevertheless, Panama remains a primary hub for drug trafficking in Latin America, especially for shipments headed to Europe.

Brazil​

Brazilian authorities seized a total of 72.3 tons of cocaine in 2023, according to Federal Police data obtained by InSight Crime. Though much lower than the 96.6 tons reported in 2022, last year’s data included crack cocaine and coca base.

Almost a quarter of the total – nearly 17 tons – were seized in São Paulo, the biggest state in the Americas and home to Brazil’s principal cocaine exit point, the port of Santos. The state is also the home territory of one of the world’s foremost cocaine trafficking groups, the First Capital Command (Primeiro Comando da Capital – PCC).

Brazilian authorities made key busts throughout other parts of the country. In September 2023, Brazil’s navy apprehended 3.6 tons of cocaine off the coast of the Northeastern state of Pernambuco – the largest maritime seizure in Brazil’s history.

Brazil’s borders with Bolivia and Paraguay remain focal points for seizures. After São Paulo, the states with the most seizures were the border states Mato Grosso (14.3 tons), Paraná (8.3 tons), and Mato Grosso do Sul (7.7 tons).

Costa Rica​

Costa Rican authorities seized 21.4 tons of cocaine in 2023. Although this figure is 13.4% lower than in 2022, drug trafficking consolidated its position as one of the main drivers of violence, accounting for the majority of homicides in 2023. In addition, crack consumption increased by 15.2% compared to 2022, according to figures presented by the National Statistical Information Unit on Drugs (Unidad de Información Estadística Nacional Sobre Drogas). This suggests that some of the cocaine passing through Costa Rica is destined for the local market.

Dominican Republic​

Authorities in the Dominican Republic seized 17.98 tons of cocaine in 2023, compared to 27 in 2022, 19 in 2021, and 10 in 2020. Corruption in the ports, coupled with its strategic location between South American producer nations, the ever-lucrative United States, and the increasingly popular European markets, made the country the Caribbean’s cocaine hub in 2022.

However, increased interdiction efforts supported by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in 2022 likely caused traffickers to change routes.

Jamaica​

InSight Crime was unable to obtain open data on cocaine seizures in Jamaica, and the government did not respond to requests for official statistics. However, the country saw significant changes in cocaine trafficking in 2023. The island began the year with a seizure of more than 1.5 tons of cocaine hidden in the container of a ship in the port of Kingston. The seizure, which was one of the largest in the country’s history, set off alarm bells, as it was the third seizure of more than over 500 kilograms in just a four-month period.

“These are not ordinary [seizures]. They are exceptionally large,” Anthony Clayton, a security expert and professor at Jamaica’s University of the West Indies, told InSight Crime.

Increases in coca cultivation, the resulting growth of cocaine from Colombia, and the decrease in cocaine flow through Central America are some of the factors causing the rise of Jamaica’s potential as a cocaine transit point.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Crime Mexican police hit the beaches after killings in Acapulco, as cartels recruit youths on social media
Replies
1
Views
207
nonoob
nonoob
LeonardoBjj
International Surging cocaine violence has Uruguay clamoring for DEA help
2
Replies
33
Views
757
I Am Legion
I Am Legion

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,186
Messages
55,677,477
Members
174,892
Latest member
amaralsyed

Share this page

Back
Top