Child protection agencies warned that cocaine gangs, which are exploiting the “unlimited” supply of vulnerable African children at their disposal, are using brutal means to control their victims, including torture and rape if they fail to sell enough drugs.



“Thousands of unaccompanied foreign minors cross the EU’s borders every year, disappearing without any traceable trail. Many of them are ‘captured’ by criminal circles to exploit them, which worsens their traumas.”



“What we have in the EU is an unstoppable low-cost human resource from Africa.”



Police have evidence that children are trafficked direct from



“The Mocro Maffia understand that in their country of origin they have at their disposal unlimited human resources,” said Garber.



Caroline Vrijens, the Flemish children’s rights commissioner, said African children were the “most vulnerable” in Europe and called for urgent action from the authorities to tackle the issue.



