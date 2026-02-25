



This fight ended up being a split draw, with one judge scoring it 48-48, the second scoring it 48-46 Penn, and the third scoring it a 48-47 Uno. This is pretty abysmal judging. Watching this fight, I thought it was one of the clearest 48-47's I've ever seen. Unfortunate for Penn, even moreso as it was a title fight.



GNP = Ground and Pound



R1: 10-9 Penn | Penn taken down early but pops right back to his feet. Penn rebounds with 2 takedowns, controls Uno's back for most of the round, and lands GNP.



R2: 9-10 Uno | Uno lands a counter right hook as Penn rushes in. Uno controls most of the round in the clinch, outworking Penn with more volume. Uno scores a takedown and lands GNP.



R3: 9-10 Uno | Penn lands some punches but Uno finds more success with his leg kicks. Both men score a takedown but Uno is able to reverse position and land GNP.



R4: 10-9 Penn | Uno lands leg and body kicks, Penn lands with his boxing combos. Penn scores 2 takedowns, controls the back, and lands better GNP, even cutting Uno above the eye.



R5: 10-9 Penn | Penn lands more in the clinch, his counter right hands have more sting than Uno's shots besides a body kick. Penn scores a takedown and holds Uno's back, Penn pops right back to his feet once position is reversed.



48-47 Penn



The commentary rightfully notes that it seems to be 2-2 going into R5 and were pretty confident Penn had won 3-2 by the end of it. They even remark after the decision "Hahaha. Well, y'know it looks different on TV I guess".