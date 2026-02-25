Throwback Retro Robbery: BJ Penn vs Caol Uno 2

Subline

Subline

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Feb 19, 2024
Messages
1,007
Reaction score
2,763


This fight ended up being a split draw, with one judge scoring it 48-48, the second scoring it 48-46 Penn, and the third scoring it a 48-47 Uno. This is pretty abysmal judging. Watching this fight, I thought it was one of the clearest 48-47's I've ever seen. Unfortunate for Penn, even moreso as it was a title fight.

GNP = Ground and Pound

R1: 10-9 Penn | Penn taken down early but pops right back to his feet. Penn rebounds with 2 takedowns, controls Uno's back for most of the round, and lands GNP.

R2: 9-10 Uno | Uno lands a counter right hook as Penn rushes in. Uno controls most of the round in the clinch, outworking Penn with more volume. Uno scores a takedown and lands GNP.

R3: 9-10 Uno | Penn lands some punches but Uno finds more success with his leg kicks. Both men score a takedown but Uno is able to reverse position and land GNP.

R4: 10-9 Penn | Uno lands leg and body kicks, Penn lands with his boxing combos. Penn scores 2 takedowns, controls the back, and lands better GNP, even cutting Uno above the eye.

R5: 10-9 Penn | Penn lands more in the clinch, his counter right hands have more sting than Uno's shots besides a body kick. Penn scores a takedown and holds Uno's back, Penn pops right back to his feet once position is reversed.

48-47 Penn

The commentary rightfully notes that it seems to be 2-2 going into R5 and were pretty confident Penn had won 3-2 by the end of it. They even remark after the decision "Hahaha. Well, y'know it looks different on TV I guess".
 
Should have just knocked him out in the first minute like he did the first time they fought.

If you wanna be a fuckin fighter you don't leave it in the hands of the judges kid.
 
I actually watched this fight last week coincidently, and indeed it should have been a win for BJ Penn.

It's a shame because a lot of people are totally oblivious to how good BJ Penn's career was before he won the LW title. He basically would have been the champion for a billion years if not for that decision.

Pretty much everyone on the YouTube comments agreed that it was 3-2 Penn. It's a very obvious fight to score by modern standards, but the judging (and refereeing) back then was waaaay worse than today despite what people say.
 
Also, to highlight just how dominant Penn was before he actually won the UFC title - we can see Ken Shamrock talking about BJ Penn as if he is the defending champion despite the fact he had never won the title.

This is why judging BJ Penn by only his title defenses is really silly. Most of his best wins happened before he fought Florian and Sanchez.
 
Subline said:


This fight ended up being a split draw, with one judge scoring it 48-48, the second scoring it 48-46 Penn, and the third scoring it a 48-47 Uno. This is pretty abysmal judging. Watching this fight, I thought it was one of the clearest 48-47's I've ever seen. Unfortunate for Penn, even moreso as it was a title fight.

GNP = Ground and Pound

R1: 10-9 Penn | Penn taken down early but pops right back to his feet. Penn rebounds with 2 takedowns, controls Uno's back for most of the round, and lands GNP.

R2: 9-10 Uno | Uno lands a counter right hook as Penn rushes in. Uno controls most of the round in the clinch, outworking Penn with more volume. Uno scores a takedown and lands GNP.

R3: 9-10 Uno | Penn lands some punches but Uno finds more success with his leg kicks. Both men score a takedown but Uno is able to reverse position and land GNP.

R4: 10-9 Penn | Uno lands leg and body kicks, Penn lands with his boxing combos. Penn scores 2 takedowns, controls the back, and lands better GNP, even cutting Uno above the eye.

R5: 10-9 Penn | Penn lands more in the clinch, his counter right hands have more sting than Uno's shots besides a body kick. Penn scores a takedown and holds Uno's back, Penn pops right back to his feet once position is reversed.

48-47 Penn

The commentary rightfully notes that it seems to be 2-2 going into R5 and were pretty confident Penn had won 3-2 by the end of it. They even remark after the decision "Hahaha. Well, y'know it looks different on TV I guess".
Click to expand...

I forgot about this fight. I only remembered the first one. I agree, BJ 48-47. Very good fight. Thanks for the post/thread.
 
Flower2dPeople said:
Wajutsu forever!
Click to expand...
Can someone tell me about Uno's fighting style? I remember seeing a dirty boxing instructional vid (that was really good) from Uno on youtube about a decade ago and I've been confused since then because I remember him as a grappler (competing in ADCC and his embarassing striking fail against Penn).

EDIT: maybe it was a Jens Pulver instructional. That makes more sense.

EDIT 2: Well, now I know what Wajutsu is



EDIT 3: it was a Jens Pulver dirty boxing instructional



EDIT 4: what the fuck

 
Last edited:
Yup 3-2 Penn is the correct score. I have the DVD of that event UFC 41.. really good event, watched it so many times in the past, haven't watched it for many years, but I definitely had it for Penn. He knocked him out pretty brutally in the first fight
 
Imagine struggling to beat Caol Uno and Sherdoggers claiming you were an unbeatable LW lol
 
It’s was bullshit, but Bj finally became semi dedicated when he returned to lightweight, he had some unfinished business with Pulver and he needed to win the lightweight title , it was pretty spectacular to watch at the time , if he gets the decision and wind the title he he probably never would have focused
 
SalvadorAllende said:
Imagine struggling to beat Caol Uno and Sherdoggers claiming you were an unbeatable LW lol
Click to expand...
Uno is a dog though. Started his career ins 1996 against Sakurai, had his last fight last year at the age of 50. 73 fights in total. It`s safe to say Caol Uno really enjoys fighting.
 
Silverhawk said:
Uno is a dog though. Started his career ins 1996 against Sakurai, had his last fight last year at the age of 50. 73 fights in total. It`s safe to say Caol Uno really enjoys fighting.
Click to expand...
Yes. I love these type of fighters.

But it is funny how CrackBabyJay barely beats him and people claims he would have beaten Khabib or any of the others top LWs.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,048
Messages
58,478,329
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top