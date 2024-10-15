Retro ps1 controller - the Namco NeGcon

The NeGcon is a motion-based video game controller manufactured in 1995 by Namco for the PlayStation. Designed to replicate the analog-stick movement used in the arcade game Cyber Sled (1993); the name comes from the Japanese word "nejiru", meaning "to twist."

200w.gif




Have you ever seen one of these? I never saw these back in the day and i'm wondering why not? This thing would have been awesome.







I had my trusty NES Advantage :cool:



FDSF06XHFONERA7.jpg



you could adjust the turbo buttons and cheat like crazy lol
 
i remember it but I don't think it was ever released here.
 
